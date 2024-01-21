Song for Mute's New adidas Sneakers Are a Hairy Good Time

Fans of Song for the Mute and adidas will want to sit down for this. Song for the Mute is back with more adidas sneakers, and they're looking hairy good.

Song for the Mute hosted a Paris showroom for its Fall/Winter 2024 collection, where the Australian brand showcased its fall-worthy apparel and better looks at its forthcoming adidas collaboration.

In these best views yet, we got a very good look at Song for the Mute's take on the adidas Country model. Previously taken for a spin by Wales Bonner, the Country sneaker sees Song for the Mute lend its noteworthy texture stories and earthy palette to the 70s runner.

The results are quite sublime, with Song for the Mute's Country presenting mixtures of what looks like pony hair and patent leather as well suede moments.

Topping the materials are burgundy, black, and tan hues, making for three very nice colorways altogether. And I can't leave out the off-white laces, which pushes for perfect contrast against each scheme.

Song for the Mute showcased a second adidas runner-like shoe during the showcase, presented in three colorways. There were also collaborative apparel pieces in view, including tracksuits finished with fraying and intentionally imperfect details — Song for the Mute signatures we've seen shine on its clothes and other adidas collabs.

With the adidas pieces as part of the FW24 showcase, it's likely that we'll see the Song for the Mute x adidas "SFTM-003" sneakers and apparel release sometime during the fall.

With those fall-appropriate colorways, Song for the Mute's sneaker will undoubtedly be right on time for the season.