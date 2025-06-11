Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Mega-Flattened Stan Smith Is Also Mega-Metallic

Written by Tayler Adigun
naked
How low can you go? adidas Stan Smith Lo Pro Low? Now that's low, even for adidas. 

I'm not being facetious here. adidas' Stan Smith Lo Pro sneaker takes a historically flat shoe to new lows with an outsole so thin it's barely visible. If this shoe were a tire, you'd be riding on pure rims.

Despite its microscopic outsole, the Stan Smith Lo Pro Low sneaker still stands out in a crowd thanks to its chrome-a-licious outer. And when I say chromed-out, I mean it. 

From the laces to the tongue to the heel tab, adidas' metallic Stan Smith Lo Pro shoe is chromed to the max. Even the embedded adidas branding flows flush into the silver color scheme.

And Like any good Stan Smith sneaker, the Lo Pro's Three Stripes come to us by way of three perforated lines, making the already minimalist shoe that much more streamlined. 

Going for $130, the Stan Smith Lo Pro Low sneaker will be available on Naked Copenhagen's website soon.

It's giving Tin Man realness. Shout out Wicked. 

You may be inclined to believe that the Lo Pro is as low as it goes for adidas' Stan Smith sneakers, but you'd be wrong. The adidas Lo Pro Ballet shoe clutched that title earlier this summer.

Since it took the top off the original slim sneaker, it constitutes as a thinner stepper overall in my book. Even if the outsoles are technically the same.

But as of right now, adidas’ Lo Pro ballet sneaker doesn't come in a blinding metallic iteration, so the Stan Smith Lo Pro Low still has that going for it. 

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
