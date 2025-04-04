adidas' Cracked Chrome Samba Is Worn-in Wales Bonner Steeze

Wales Bonner indisputably changed the stock value of chrome footwear through a series of seriously silver sneakers like Bonner's Samba MN, here Colorblock Runner and, of course, the iconic flip-tongued Silver adidas Samba.

With those sneakers in mind, it makes sense that adidas' "Cracked Metallic" Samba took a page out of Wales Bonner's book of extremely good-looking sneakers.

It's the perfect shoe to scratch that sold-out Samba itch.

Now, all of the aforementioned Wales Bonner sneakers were pretty hard to get during their initial drops. I mean, it is Wales Bonner, after all.

But the Cracked Metallic adidas Samba fills a similarly shiny void for a fraction of the price.

Where Wales Bonner's silver Samba initially retailed for $200 and now sells to the tune of $2,308 on some resale websites, the Cracked Metallic Samba is available on adidas' website for $100.

Further differences include the Samba's cracked leather upper, a textural contrast to the smooth outer of the Wales Bonner Samba.

It also doesn't have the same lacey Three-Stripe detailing or beloved flip-tongue, but it still has that beautifully disruptive silver and white color combo — just with some textural and monetary differences.

Bonus: It also comes in a gold version if silver isn't really your speed.