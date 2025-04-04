Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Cracked Chrome Samba Is Worn-in Wales Bonner Steeze

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 4

Wales Bonner indisputably changed the stock value of chrome footwear through a series of seriously silver sneakers like Bonner's Samba MN, here Colorblock Runner and, of course, the iconic flip-tongued Silver adidas Samba.

With those sneakers in mind, it makes sense that adidas' "Cracked Metallic" Samba took a page out of Wales Bonner's book of extremely good-looking sneakers.

shop adidas samba here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's the perfect shoe to scratch that sold-out Samba itch.

Now, all of the aforementioned Wales Bonner sneakers were pretty hard to get during their initial drops. I mean, it is Wales Bonner, after all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But the Cracked Metallic adidas Samba fills a similarly shiny void for a fraction of the price.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Where Wales Bonner's silver Samba initially retailed for $200 and now sells to the tune of $2,308 on some resale websites, the Cracked Metallic Samba is available on adidas' website for $100.

Further differences include the Samba's cracked leather upper, a textural contrast to the smooth outer of the Wales Bonner Samba.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It also doesn't have the same lacey Three-Stripe detailing or beloved flip-tongue, but it still has that beautifully disruptive silver and white color combo — just with some textural and monetary differences.

Bonus: It also comes in a gold version if silver isn't really your speed.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
Sold out
adidasTrack Top
$85.00
Available in:
Sold out
Multiple colors
adidasRasant Mid
$155.00
Available in:
3838 2/340 2/347 1/3
adidasV-Neck Crop Polo Shirt
$45.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Ridiculously Silky Makeover of adidas' Samba
    • Sneakers
  • Holy Cow! What’s With All These Hairy adidas Sneakers?
    • Sneakers
  • Wales Bonner, Is That You? adidas Unleashes Its Own Fur-tastic Samba
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Other Super-Flat Sneaker Also Goes Wales Bonner Mode
    • Sneakers
  • Wales Bonner & adidas' Newest Samba Is a Completely Different Animal 
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Carrera Is Having Its French Moment
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Seasons Change, As Do the Shapes & Colors of Our adidas Shoes
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • adidas' Cracked Chrome Samba Is Worn-in Wales Bonner Steeze
    • Sneakers
  • $8,800 Flowers Bloom In Bottega Veneta's Leather Garden
    • Style
  • Moncler's Mercedes x NIGO Collab Is Genius
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • A Painfully Sleek Birkenstock Mule Too Cool For the Kitchen
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now