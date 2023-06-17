There's a New adidas Superstar Boot in Town

And for its next trick, adidas turns the beloved Superstar into a boot...again.

Fresh off debuting its new Stan Smith clogs, the German sportswear brand isn't quite finished delivering new adaptations of its most classic sneakers.

A Superstar boot has also entered the chat, surfacing in all-black and that familiar adiFOM build, as used on adidas' newest mules, un-Yeezy Q shoes, and even the regular Superstars.

Side note: adidas adiFOM Superstar boot reminds us of Crocs' Crush boots, just a little less chunky and a lot more, well, adidas.

The adidas boot offers a semi-raised platform sole, with the outsole boasting a distinct mold (probably for better traction and outdoor appeal). And like the icon it's based on, the Superstar boot finishes with that unmistakable shell toe design.

Now, adidas has had its fair share of Superstar boots, including the Superstar 360 Boot, Superstar Boot Winterized, Superstar Boot Core, and the Superstar Boots Luxe. Simply, the latest hops on the foam wave.

So, when will the adidas Superstar boot be released? While the boots have been spotted on an international platform, adidas itself hasn't dropped its adiFOM Superstar boot (yet). But we suspect the shoes will be hitting adidas' website soon.

So far, we've only seen the black pairs of the adidas Superstar boot. But if it follows in the Stan Smith mules' footsteps — a sizable drop in several monochrome colorways — expect many flavors to be up grabs.