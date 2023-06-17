Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

There's a New adidas Superstar Boot in Town

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

And for its next trick, adidas turns the beloved Superstar into a boot...again.

Fresh off debuting its new Stan Smith clogs, the German sportswear brand isn't quite finished delivering new adaptations of its most classic sneakers.

A Superstar boot has also entered the chat, surfacing in all-black and that familiar adiFOM build, as used on adidas' newest mules, un-Yeezy Q shoes, and even the regular Superstars.

Side note: adidas adiFOM Superstar boot reminds us of Crocs' Crush boots, just a little less chunky and a lot more, well, adidas.

The adidas boot offers a semi-raised platform sole, with the outsole boasting a distinct mold (probably for better traction and outdoor appeal). And like the icon it's based on, the Superstar boot finishes with that unmistakable shell toe design.

Now, adidas has had its fair share of Superstar boots, including the Superstar 360 Boot, Superstar Boot Winterized, Superstar Boot Core, and the Superstar Boots Luxe. Simply, the latest hops on the foam wave.

So, when will the adidas Superstar boot be released? While the boots have been spotted on an international platform, adidas itself hasn't dropped its adiFOM Superstar boot (yet). But we suspect the shoes will be hitting adidas' website soon.

So far, we've only seen the black pairs of the adidas Superstar boot. But if it follows in the Stan Smith mules' footsteps — a sizable drop in several monochrome colorways — expect many flavors to be up grabs.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Stüssy Made Corduroy Birkenstocks a Thing — Now, They're Back

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Sophisticated Summer Dressing? Ralph Lauren's Purple Label Makes It Look Easy

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    There's a New adidas Superstar Boot in Town

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Hotline Bling Merch in 2023? Drake Finally Answered the Missed Call Eight Years Later

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Looks Like First Looks at Fenty x Puma 2 Are Here, Courtesy of Rihanna

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Of Course, Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal Was at a Blink-182 Concert

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023