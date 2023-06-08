Sign up to never miss a drop
adidas' Stan Smith... Is Now a Chunky, Platform Clog?

Jake Silbert
Of all the odd remixes applied to classic adidas sneakers, from Clarks Sambas to NMD boots, the adidas Stan Smith might've just got the strangest one of the bunch. Meet the adidas adiFOM Stan Smith Clog, a truly crazy mule that barely resembles its namesake.

adidas actually rolled out the adiFOM Stan Smith Clog in womens' shoe sizes by way of a limited May 2023 online-only release but it only just received a proper campaign courtesy of adidas Japan (a few retailers also received some early pairs).

So, what is the adiFOM Stan Smith Clog? Glad you asked, thanks. We're talking about a chunky platform sandal that hardly looks anything like the Stan Smith shoe that inspired it.

I suppose if we're drawing throughlines, the clearest comparison is that the Stan Smith sneakers have a smooth, unadorned upper and the Stan Smith mules do too.

Even the colors don't really scream Stan Smith, given that adidas is currently offering the Stan Smith Clog in pastel tones and all-black.

So, not totally sure how you go from the Stan Smith to these chunky clogs but maybe that's just me. No complaints, either, because it's not a bad-looking shoe at all.

I'm not surprised that adidas is still applying its adiFOM cushioning to clogs. The tech has been utilized for plenty of sneakers and some Superstar-inspired mules but this Stan Smith Clog is perhaps adidas' chunkiest adiFOM recipient yet.

Certainly, it's beefier than adidas' last stab at a Stan Smith mule.

We're currently in a golden era for rubber foam clogs, what with Aimé Leon Dore's imitation Super Birki clogs, Nike's mule-periments, and Crocs slick, minimalist Dylan Clog.

It's a good time to be comfy, in other words.

