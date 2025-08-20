Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
adidas’ New Skate Sneaker Is a VHS-Flavored ‘90s Dad Shoe 

Written by Riccardo Zazzini

The adidas Skateboarding Tekkira Cup is a skate shoe that looks like a ‘90s dad’s favorite running sneaker, learned how to kickflip. 

The adidas Skateboarding Tekkira Cup sneaker goes full retro-athletic with airy mesh underlays, layered leather and suede panels, and those little teal lace eyelets that feel straight from a VHS aerobics tape. A true throwback. 

Shop adidas Tekkira Cup

Nevertheless, while this adidas skate shoe reads like a chunky runner, it’s built like a board shoe. The Tekkira Cup’s toe and ollie areas are visibly reinforced, and the tread’s cut for grip, while the sneaker’s shape strikes that sweet spot between sleek and hefty, depending on the angle it’s viewed from.

If you’ve clocked the Tekkira Cup on shop walls lately, you’re not alone. Since its early-August debut at $99, it’s been popping up at core adidas skate stores and on adidas Skateboarding team feet across Instagram. This colorway will soon be on adidas’ site.

Feels like a skate-shop-first moment, the way that these sorts of sneaker rollouts should.

adidas has a knack for turning sport-born design into everyday style, such as with football heritage streamlined in the adidas Samba, or basketball design refined in the adidas Tyshawn, and now ’90s runner cues translated to skateboarding with the Tekkira Cup. 

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
