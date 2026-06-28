adidas Turns Up the Pink on Its Summer Slip-On Mary Jane

Few sneakers scream summer quite like an adidas Mary Jane. Having exhausted the traditional Sambas and Tokyos, the German sportswear brand has pivoted to cutesy ballet flats. And thank God for that.

Feast your eyes on the new pink and white colorway of the Tokyo Mary Jane.

This one is an instant mood boost. Perfect for the warm days we find ourselves sweating in these days plus the playful palette feels like the start of a summer romance. The slip on vibe couldn’t be more ideal for those summer picnics.

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The Mary Jane strap adds just enough attitude to keep things interesting, while the slim shape keeps it from ever feeling try-hard. It’s the kind of shoe that makes getting dressed fun again. Wear it with socks, without, dressed up, dressed down, it doesn’t care. Either way, it’ll be the most interesting part of the fit.

The Tokyo Mary Jane is a model we’ve come to know as a result of the Samba Mary Jane’s incredible success. Who'd've thought?

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The Tokyo Mary Jane is available on adidas' website.

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