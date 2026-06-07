The Dainty & Delicious Return of adidas' Most Luxe Ballet Flat

And just like that, the Stan Smith Lo ballet flats are back. They're even more delicious, too.

In 2025, adidas reworked the Stan Smith into a literal luxe ballet flat, creating the Stan Smith Lo Ballet. The dainty model has now returned for the warmer season in fresh flavors like "Aurora Coffee."

The newest pairs arrive with the usual soft leather and the Stan Smith's signature Three Stripes holes, all realized in this delicious dark brown colorway, which also gives it a bit of an "aged" feel.

Nothing has changed since last year's debut. The Stan Smith Lo Ballet still has its strap, super-flat soles, and "quiet luxury" vibe. It's just even more scrumptious this time around.

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In addition to the "Aurora Coffee" option, adidas has also introduced a "Cloud White" colorway. It stays true to the Stan Smith's roots with one of its most famous colorways, while also keeping up the premium prima persona.

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The newest Stan Smith Lo Ballet flats, as well as the original colorways, are up for grabs on adidas' website for $100.

adidas may have since introduced new members to its balletcore collection, like the red-hot Samba Jane and the Tokyo Mary Jane. But now, the head ballerina, a.k.a the Stan Smith Lo Ballet, is back in town.

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