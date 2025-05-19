After Countless Pioneering New Balance Collabs, Aimé Leon Dore Made Its Own

The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance RC56 sees two regular collaborators hit a new, historic milestone.

It all started in 2019. Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance shook hands for the first time and launched their first pack of understated, timeless 997 sneakers, starting their collaborative journey with a bang.

Five years later, ALD founder Teddy Santis is more than a collaborator. He’s the man steering New Balance’s MADE in USA line while his brand is churning out some of New Balance’s most storied collaborations.

But the RC56 is an anomaly. This isn’t a reissue — nor is it a retrofitted favorite from the nostalgiavault —It’s New Balance’s first-ever silhouette created from scratch in collaboration with a partner brand.

“We sat down, blank piece of paper, and said, okay, where do we go next?” says Brian Lynn, Global VP of Lifestyle and Basketball at New Balance, in the BTS video uploaded on ALD’s official YouTube channel.

Inspired by early 2000s cross-country runners, the RC56 sits low to the ground with sleek curves, smooth paneling, and premium leathers.

The debut comes in three colorways and will be hitting ALD stores soon. (And if ALD x NB history tells us anything, they won’t stay in stock long.)

This collaboration has become more collaborative than ever. What began with tasteful colorways and material selections by ALD has developed into the New York-based brand calling the shots and developing its own, custom New Balance.