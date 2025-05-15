ALD’s Hybrid New Balance Slip-on Is Unlike Any Other ALD New Balance

Water shoes you want to wear inland? That's the vibe of Aimé Leon Dore's New Balance MT10T Sport Shoe, a standout part of the label’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

This laceless Aimé Leon Dore New Balance water shoe has a major aquatic aura. The foothugging silhouette and bungee-style lace system looks a lot like your standard water shoe in the same vein as Nike's Aqua Turf sneaker.

Though ALD’s multi-colored New Balance shoes look pretty functional, it’s hard to say that you’ll actually want to take these sleek Vibram-soled sneakers into the water though their stylish disposition certainly does traverse the land pretty effortlessly.

New Balance’s MT10T is also more than just a standard water shoe.

On one hand, it's a lace-free remix of the super-sleek New Balance Minimus silhouette that's been all the rage as of late.

And then it's also a part of the overarching nautical spirit that has been all the rage among the good folks at ALD. In addition to the water shoes, the New York brand's SS25 collection boasts branded swim t-shirts, sailor jackets, and pastel swim trunks. All aboard!

The mariner motif has been having quite the moment beyond ALD's typically preppy offerings.

Nike's Aqua Turfs and Aquaswoosh have recently washed ashore, strengthening the water shoe name. However, it's not likely that this cool factor will trickle down to no-brand water shoes. Most of the cool comes from the companies making them, the rest is quality design.

There's also no shortage of maritime offerings from labels like Prozena Schouler, who mixed prep-steeze and big yacht energy for its SS25 collection, and that's not even including the recent rise of the boat shoe.

Oceanic tropes for the summer aren't exactly groundbreaking but making a categorically un-chic shoe ubër cool definitely is.

