Where to Buy the Air Jordan 1 Retro "Neutral Grey" Now

After ultra-loud and blockbuster collab Jordans, it’s a surprise that the Air Jordan 1 that has captured our attention most in the last year or so is one of the most simple, pared-back colorways of the lot. The Air Jordan 1 Retro "Neutral Grey" is available to buy at StockX below.

Rereleasing in early 2020 to mark the Jordan 1 35th anniversary, this new Air Jordan 1 Hi ’85 takes things all the way back to the beginning. While the word classic gets thrown around a lot, with even some of the most modern colorways earning the title, there’s no mistaking the retro credentials of this silhouette. Boasting the same shape and packaging as the original release in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Retro "Neutral Grey" is definitely one for the purists — it’s a true celebration of the history of the Jordan brand.

An immaculate white leather upper takes the visual lead and sets the foundations for the Air Jordan 1 Retro "Neutral Grey", whose name derives from the soft suede hits to the Swoosh and collar. The grey hue of the colorway that returns for the first time since 1985 continues to the outsole, wings logo, and tongue label for a light vintage palette that’s as easy to style as it is to fall head over heels in love with.

Limited to 23,000 pairs, a nod to the Jumpman’s iconic shirt number, the Air Jordan 1 Retro "Neutral Grey" ticks every box that a Jordan lover needs from a Retro rerelease. A look at StockX market data reveals a 52-week high point of $1676 and an average price of $631, marking this release as one to keep an eye on. You can secure your certified-authentic pair from StockX on February 10th.

Shop the Air Jordan 1 Retro "Neutral Grey" from StockX below.

