Jordan 1's Scratch-Off Sneaker Is a Chopped Cheese for Your Feet

The Air Jordan 1 "You're Welcome" is possibly the most inspired AJ1 Zoom CMFT 2 SE sneaker ever.

Jordan Brand's Air Jordan 1 remixes are some of its most prolific drops these days, but the new Zoom CMFT 2 "You're Welcome" release might be its most culturally significant iteration yet.

Even just at a glance, the AJ1 "You're Welcome" colorway is aesthetically honorific, highlighting NYC's rich bodega community culture, designed with thematic colors and a scratch-off style logo reveal that hides a gold Wings logo.

This sneaker is a wearable relic of the far-reaching influence of bodegas beyond chopped cheeses and unspecified "orange drinks."

A "Pale Ivory" leather overlay contrasts a suede "Armory Navy" base, accented by a metallic-tinged Swoosh and a buttery tan sole, making the AJ1 "You're Welcome" a truly delicious sneaker from tip to heel.

Tying in the overarching theme of corner store homage, the insoles feature "You're Welcome" and "Have a Nike Day," (See what they did there?) phrasing similar to the sayings commonly printed on plastic bags inside of bodegas.

But the nods to cultural staples don't stop there, as the shoe is reflective of much more than local markets.

Available on the Nike website on August 28 for $150, the "You're Welcome" Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 SE sneaker is also inspired by the 2023 NYC Jordan Women's Collective.

Founded in 2020, the Jordan Women's Collective is an initiative by the Jordan brand designed to usher more women into the fold of Jordan Brand.

The North American sector of the Jordan Women's Collective features 11 women from New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, who come from all walks of life and career backgrounds but share a vested interest in community and basketball culture.

And, of course, really good feets!

On Instagram, Elyse Fox, who joined the Jordan collective in 2023, first shared the AJ1 "You're Welcome," describing it as a "particularly significant" launch that is so much more than just another sneaker release.

"It's about honoring the women who have paved the way," Fox wrote. "Those who stand alongside us, and those who will follow in our footsteps for generations to come."