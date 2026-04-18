Nike Brought Back Its Iciest Jordan & It Has Never Looked as Clean

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Jordan Brand has released a lot of sneakers over the years. Most of which make you stop scrolling. The AJ11 Retro Low is one of them.

There's something about the 11 that never gets old, and it's not just nostalgia talking.

In this new colorway, “University Blue”, the combination of patent leather, an icy translucent outsole, and that particular shade of blue is genuinely one of the greatest material and colour stories ever told on a sneaker.

Twenty-five years later and it still hits harder than most things releasing today. Or April 18 to be exact, which is when the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "University Blue" is scheduled to drop.

The Low silhouette strips the ankle collar back and makes the whole thing feel more everyday without losing any of the theatrics. Wear it dressed up, wear it casual, wear it ballin’, the AJ11 Low has never needed instructions. It just works, every single time, without question.

Some shoes you buy because they're new. This one you buy because it’s anything but.

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