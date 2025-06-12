The Gold-Plated, Japanese-Made Sunglasses of Hollywood Legend (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood is a flashy place. This American mecca for the rich and famous has a long history of opulence, one which Mike Amiri continually taps into.

His eponymous label is intrinsically linked with Los Angeles, the city he was born in and where the AMIRI brand is based. But his sunglasses are especially Californian, each named after LA locations and inspired by local Hollywood legends.

Comprising four models — titled Mulholland, Sunset, Venice, and Hollywood — each pair of sunglasses is made in Japan and features the types of decadent detailing one would expect from AMIRI.

This isn’t a brand known for its understated designs.

Gold-plated decorations, etched with intricate patterns, emerge on the outside of all the acetate frames. Meanwhile, custom-etched internal wire cores and seven-barrel hinges add extra high-end touches.

The lenses are sourced from Zeiss, a leader in high-end, precision-engineered lenses. And they’re offered light pink or pale yellow as well as more classic, dark hues.

Available from AMIRI's website now, costing between $790 and $820, the most Hollwood-coded sunglasses have arrived. And of course, it’s Hollywood local Mike Amiri delivering them.

