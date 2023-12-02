Sign up to never miss a drop
Balenciaga Goes Hollywood for Fall 2024

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Balenciaga. Los Angeles. Balenciaga in Los Angeles? Time for a celeb-filled runway show right in the middle of a residential street — lined with palm trees, of course.

Demna and Balenciaga touched down in Los Angeles for the house's Fall 2023 presentation, Balenciaga's first show in the bustling California city.

It's kind of surprising an LA Balenciaga show hasn't happened sooner, given the brand's LA-based VIP clients (cough, the Kardashians, cough) and Hollywood-level presentations (blizzards, The Simpsons thing, literal draped theaters). But the moment is here now.

Balenciaga teased its Fall 2023 presentation in typical Demna fashion: energy bar invites with Balenciaga "nutrition" facts, Balenciaga'd Hollywood sign, and Erewhon juice collabs for refreshing pre-show sips.

True to Balenciaga show day (even more in the home of Hollywood), the celebs were out for the house's Fall 2024 presentation.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner seized photo ops with the palm tree backdrop. Nicole Kidman dazzled in all-black as Balenciaga announced her as its new ambassador. 2 Chainz, wearing some serious stompers, smoked a joint next to Lil Wayne in the front row.

Cole Sprouse was also there, wearing that towel skirt (no, not the Ikea one).

Meanwhile, on the runway, Cardi B closed out the show, sashaying on the unevenly paved "runway" in an oversized blue fur coat.

As far as the rest of the clothes, Balenciaga's Fall 2024 wears came in the typical Demna proportions, ultra-baggy to skin-tight. Body-hugging ensembles, droopy zip-up hoodies, extra roomy jeans, and big-shouldered blazers were a part of the lineup.

One model wore a pink tracksuit that oozed Paris Hilton's Juicy Couture days. But as I noticed the insanely-sized accessories paired with the suit, I realized this wasn't just another "that's hot' moment. It was Demna's take.

Balenciaga's footwear was even bigger than before, including these huge boxy-toed boots. If you thought the Cargo sneakers were big, think again. For Fall 2024, Balenciaga introduces new XL sneakers on steroids (apparently, they're 10XL).

Scraves boasted with sleeves. Big ole duffles and yoga mats mingled with collaborative Erewhon bags and cups. In between, classic Balenciaga accessories like its futuristic shades and baseball caps shaded models' faces from the bright LA sun.

