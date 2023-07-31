Sign up to never miss a drop
Angus Cloud Has Died

Angus Cloud has passed away at the age of 25. According to sources, the Euphoria star and our FRONTPAGE alum died at his family's home in Oakland, California.

In a statement, Cloud's family says, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

"Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Cloud is best known for his breakout role on HBO's hit series Euphoria, where he starred as the beloved Fezco, or "Fez."

Cloud was also a rising style star on and off-screen, frequently stepping out in stylish looks and becoming a front-row staple at renowned runway shows. He was also a fan-favorite Coach ambassador and fronted a PUMA campaign earlier this year.

"Everyone’s cool, but I don’t like feeling more special than other people. I’m not better than nobody,” Cloud once told Highsnobiety. “I would much rather meet and talk to somebody who had no idea who the fuck I am than somebody who had seen me on TV, because it's a different type of interaction. It's more real.”

