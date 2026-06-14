Nike's Luxe Tennis Sneaker Is a Master of Minimalism

Leonardo da Vinci once said, "Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication." And he's right. The proof? Nike's Tennis Classic. While these sleek court shoes certainly weren't out during da Vinci's days, they are indeed quite sophisticated in their simplest form.

Take these "Triple Black" pairs, for instance. It's an all-black Tennis Classic featuring creamy leather uppers. And that's it. No frills or hidden skate talents. Just a clean, black, casual sneaker ready for daily use.

It's almost like the COMME des GARÇONS collaboration all over again. But this time, hold the CdG.

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In case you missed it, Nike's Tennis Classic has returned to the streets in full stylish force. Granted, the model always looked good, even rivaling the adidas Stan Smith with its clean-cut styling. But this latest round of Tennis Classics are especially luxe, with Nike offering reptilian versions and some Swoosh-less options.

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And now, we've got these sharp tonal pairs.

Speaking of which, the new "Triple Black" Tennis Classic sneakers are now available on Nike Japan's website for ¥13,530, or roughly $85. It also comes in an all-white option, which is perfect for summer.

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