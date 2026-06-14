Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Luxe Tennis Sneaker Is a Master of Minimalism

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Leonardo da Vinci once said, "Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication." And he's right. The proof? Nike's Tennis Classic. While these sleek court shoes certainly weren't out during da Vinci's days, they are indeed quite sophisticated in their simplest form.

Take these "Triple Black" pairs, for instance. It's an all-black Tennis Classic featuring creamy leather uppers. And that's it. No frills or hidden skate talents. Just a clean, black, casual sneaker ready for daily use.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's almost like the COMME des GARÇONS collaboration all over again. But this time, hold the CdG.

Nike
1 / 2

In case you missed it, Nike's Tennis Classic has returned to the streets in full stylish force. Granted, the model always looked good, even rivaling the adidas Stan Smith with its clean-cut styling. But this latest round of Tennis Classics are especially luxe, with Nike offering reptilian versions and some Swoosh-less options.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And now, we've got these sharp tonal pairs.

Speaking of which, the new "Triple Black" Tennis Classic sneakers are now available on Nike Japan's website for ¥13,530, or roughly $85. It also comes in an all-white option, which is perfect for summer.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Might Be Nike's Plushest Sneaker Yet
  • A Ma Maniére’s Next Nike Sneaker Is as Elegant as It Is a High-Tech Running Machine
  • Even Baby Blue Can't Soften This Techy Masterpiece
  • This Triple-Black Classic Has Never Looked So Suave (Nor So Scaly)
  • Nike’s Air Max Summered So Hard, It Became Refreshingly Breezy
What To Read Next
  • New Balance's Savory Slim Sneaker Is the Real Salt Bae
  • This Ain’t Crocs x Toy Story’s First Rodeo
  • New Balance’s Icy Dad Sneaker Goes off the Deep End (In a Good Way)
  • Nike's Luxe Tennis Sneaker Is a Master of Minimalism
  • This Might Be Nike's Plushest Sneaker Yet
  • A Ma Maniére’s Next Nike Sneaker Is as Elegant as It Is a High-Tech Running Machine
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now