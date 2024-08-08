Everything SNKRheads Must Know for Nike SNKRS Day 2024

Nike's SNKRS Day is back after another trip around the sun, preparing fans for another wave of celebrating all things Nike SNKRS related.

For 2024, the annual Swoosh holiday is expected to return on its normal date, August 8. 2023's SNKRS Day festivities went down on September 9, and granted all global Nike members access to the its drops and activations.

With Nike SNKRS Day 2024 slowly creeping up, it has prompted sneakerheads to wonder what's releasing, sneaker insiders to tease what may come, and Nike to keep its surprises quiet until the day of the events.

For those curious, just keep reading and scrolling to find out the when, what, where, why, and how to cop details surrounding Nike SNKRS Day 2024.

When is Nike SNKRS Day?

Nike's SNKRS Day commences yearly on August 8, the day the famous release app was born. 2023 was an exception, going down on September 9 for all to enjoy.

However, SNKRS Day 2024 is anticipated to return on its usual August 8 date on Nike's SNKRS app, with possibly some in-app treats...like sneaker surprises!

Do you need tickets for Nike SNKRS Day?

No, you do not need tickets for Nike SNKRS Day — just the SNKRS app with the notifications turned on and those speedy typing fingers ready.

How does Nike SNKRS Day work?

Nike SNKRS Day is a dedicated holiday for the brand's sneaker launch app. Previous SNKRS Day events have seen the label carry out shockdrops of super coveted shoes, live performances, games, and other experiential events.

Nike SNKRS Day is typically exclusive to Europe, except for 2023, which extended the SNKRS Day party to the U.S. and beyond.

What's releasing and restocking on Nike SNKRS Day 2024?

Nike has yet to reveal its SNKRS Day 2024 lineup and probably won't announce further details until the actual holiday (it's a secret...shh!).

However, there are several sneakers rumored to return on SNKRS Day, including Travis Scott's Jumpman Jack sneaker, Travis Scott's Jordan 1 Low, Corteiz's Nike Air Max 95, Air Jordan 1 "Chicago Reimagined," Trophy Room's Jordan 1 Low, Jarritos' Nike SB Dunks, Nike SB's Jordan 4 "Pine Green," and the Jordan 4 "Military Blue."

Epic, if true.

Is Nike SNKRs Day happening in the U.S. for 2024?

Nike's SNKRS Day 2024 seems to another Europe-only event and not extended to United States Nike members. But you never know what Nike has up its sleeves. So, keep your eyes on the SNKRS app.

It's worth pointing out that Nike currently has Nigel Sylvester's Jordan 4 RM sneakers locked and loaded for launch on August 8 (Nike SNKRS Day). That counts...right?

Either way, we finally get those second "Bike Air" Jordan 4s that day. Sounds like a win to me!