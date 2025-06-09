Apple's Got Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear

Apple does tech very well. Apple does not always do clothes well. Case in point: Tim Cook's disappointing but not altogether shocking Apple-themed Nike shoes, which were about as swaggy as the Apple CEO himself (which is to say, not very).

But at Apple's WWDC 2025 event, there was a pleasant surprise amidst all the tech reveals: Surprisingly cool Apple merch.

Held from June 9 to 13 the 2025 Apple WWDC, or Worldwide Developers Conference, is typically all about the big reveals in the tech giant's world. It's not only a showcase for new products but also a sort of state of the nation, which is key considering the spate of hurdles that Apple's currently staring down.

If the new Apple clothes are anything to go by, the vibe is something like, "Don't you wish it was the '90s again?"

And if that seems oddly specific, it's because that's the era in which Apple gave its employees some terrifically of-the-moment sneakers, some very Reebok-ish stompers that now fetch big bucks on the secondhand market.

The new Apple merch, to be clear, isn't incredible. But it is charmingly throwback in its old-school graphics and classic logo.

And even if it isn't a sign of where Apple's newfangled gizmos are going, it ought to be indicative of Apple's future merch endeavors, which really benefit by leaning into the high-vis streetwear side of things.

It's certainly the next best thing after an official Steve Jobs New Balance shoe.