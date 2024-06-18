Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Pharrell Louis Vuitton-ified Apple's AirTags

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

The mystery of Louis Vuitton's possible Apple collaboration has been solved — at least partially.

ICYMI: On June 14, Pharrell posted a clip of what appeared to be a Louis Vuitton-branded Apple product to his @skateboard Instagram account, a profile dedicated to his work as creative director of the French fashion house.

A low-fi video captured what looked like a silver, circular case, the Apple logo embossed on one side and LV's insignia on the other. "Louis AirTag?" one Instagram user speculated. "I hope it’s an Apple Watch collab," another wrote.

Turns out, the comments section was onto something. On Tuesday, Louis Vuitton sent out physical invitations to its imminent Spring/Summer 205 menswear show, slated to take place later this afternoon.

Instead of a paper card and envelope, attendees received a single Apple AirTag, nestled in the same silver, Louis Vuitton-branded case that Pharrell teased last week.

The meaning of the AirTag is unclear. So far, all we know is that Pharrell's next LV collection will take inspiration from Mathieu Kassovitz's 1995 film La haine, a cult classic.

Whether Louis Vuitton's Apple AirTag cases will eventually be sold to the wider public is another unknown. Perhaps the co-branded invitation was a hint of a larger collaboration to come?

All will be revealed (hopefully) when Louis Vuitton's SS25 collection hits the runway this afternoon. Keep your eyes peeled.

