Ordinary Shirts, Normal Slacks & an Oddball Reebok Sneaker for "Everyone"

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers

Bringing an obscure Reebok sneaker back to relevance is not an easy task but a quiet Japanese label pulled it off not only once but twice.

Everyone is a Japanese clothing brand founded by Ryo Miyoshi, a former creative director of excellent Japanese boutique 1LDK. Like 1LDK, Everyone specializes in well-tailored staples, like matching sweatsuits, pleated slacks, and relaxed button-ups.

These low-key leanings are basically basic, and that’s the point.

Like its name implies, Everyone celebrates the ordinary, though its wares are too thoughtful to be boring. This makes it a fitting, if odd, partner to revive one of Reebok's biggest sleeper sneakers. 

The Reebok Duke sneaker came out during the early aughts though its understated presence was outshined by Reebok’s buzzier basketball sneakers like the low-profile Club C 8 and Allen Iverson's debut signature sneaker, the Reebok Question.

But Everyone, which has a demonstrated knack for giving love to otherwise unsung staples, saw the beauty in the Reebok Duke sneaker. Interestingly enough, Everyone’s Duke 2.0 looks a lot like Reebok's Club C but with rounder edges and a thicker build, the perfect base for a tastefully upgraded sneaker.

Everyone’s first Reebok Classic Duke 2.0 dropped in 2024 in brown and black colorways, complete with sweats and collared zip-ups in the same color scheme.

The new Everyone Classic Reebok Duke 2.0, available on Everyone's website March 22 for ¥24,200 (about $160), sticks to the no-frills precedent set by the first drop, livened up in a crisp all-white colorway. Just in time for spring!

Alongside the sneaker, Everyone’s collaborative Reebok collection will also include navy blue tracksuits, mock-neck zip-ups and striped pull-overs.

Perfect basics for any and Everyone.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
