Scientists Analyzed a Rockstar To Create ASICS’ Techtastic Slip-On Sneaker

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

ASICS is a specialist in performance footwear, however, not the type of performance that its ASICS-ONE sneaker has been specially created for. In collaboration with Taka, lead singer of Japanese rock band One Ok Rock, these sneakers are precision-engineered to support the musician while performing.

Together with the ASICS Institute of Sport Science (ISS), an academic center in Japan where researchers and scientists develop everything from marathon super shoes to skate shoes, Taka helped create these flame-covered slip-ons.

The rockstar’s live performance and movements were digitally analyzed and researched at the ISS to create a structure that supports stability during live performances and promotes good posture.

ASICS
This is basically a pair of orthopedic slip-ons, but developed by a rockstar.

Initially released earlier this year in an all-black variation, a white-colored counterpart is next to be available on December 18. 

While most of us aren’t rockstars who have to deal with the physical demands of long performances on stage, the ASICS-ONE’s comfort will crossover to casual wearers. 

With a thick padded collar, lots of heel support, and a simple zip-up entry, these futuristic-looking shoes promise a comfy ride.

You can think of the ASICS-ONE as a crossover between a cushty slipper and a cutting-edge ASICS performance shoe

Sounds pretty comfy, right?

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
