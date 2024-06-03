There's a Science Behind ASICS' Genius Skate Shoe

Much of the reason why ASICS has remained at the forefront of cutting-edge sneaker technology is thanks to the ASICS Institute of Sport Science (ISS).

Founded in 1985, it is at the ISS where its record-breaking super shoes and rugged trail shoes are developed. But its latest work hasn’t been focused on creating the running shoes for which ASICS is best known, it has been on skateboarding.

The Gel-Flexkee 2.0 is ASICS' new skate shoe, an upgraded take on a model best known for its popular OTTO 958 collaboration, and it was developed through the ISS analyzing the movements of skaters.

This is a lab-developed skate shoe designed for the highest level of performance. However, it also isn’t lacking in looks.

The sleek sneaker has a beige suede upper contrasted with black detailing, such as zig-zag stitching on the heel and a black 3D-molded PU toe guard that spills over from the sole and covers the sneaker’s front portion. This toe guard enhances board grip while offering protection.

Higher up the shoe is a dual lacing system where inner-fitting shoelaces are tightly tucked behind the upper to keep them out of the way while skating. However, lace loops are offered for more traditional lacing.

Whichever way you lace these up, a flappy tongue cover is there to protect your laces and the upper. Ever since Wales Bonner brought this style of big, fold-over tongue from adidas’ football boots onto her ever-popular sneaker collaboration the feature has been making its way onto all types of shoes.

Flappy-tongued footwear has recently been released from many of the biggest sneaker labels (such as PUMA, Reebok, and Nike) alongside high-fashion brands like Acne Studios.

Now, skate shoes are also among those extending tongue lengths: along with this pair of ASICS, a custom Vans sneaker with an oversized tongue was making headlines last month.

Currently, the ASICS Gel-Flexkee 2.0 is not easy to buy in the Western Hemisphere, as it's only available on ASICS’ Japanese website and in select international skate shops. However, that is about to change.

Launched in 2020, the ASICS Skateboarding line was initially exclusive to Japanese markets (ASICS’ home country is often the only place to get some of its more experimental models). But it has since expanded and has plans to establish itself more in Europe and America, as was shown by ASICS Skateboarding running an event in Paris last Friday.

ASICS is proving that it knows the science behind creating excellent skate shoes so skaters will be happy to learn of plans to release the ASICS Skateboarding line worldwide.