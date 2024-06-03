Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

There's a Science Behind ASICS' Genius Skate Shoe

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

Much of the reason why ASICS has remained at the forefront of cutting-edge sneaker technology is thanks to the ASICS Institute of Sport Science (ISS). 

Founded in 1985, it is at the ISS where its record-breaking super shoes and rugged trail shoes are developed. But its latest work hasn’t been focused on creating the running shoes for which ASICS is best known, it has been on skateboarding. 

The Gel-Flexkee 2.0 is ASICS' new skate shoe, an upgraded take on a model best known for its popular OTTO 958 collaboration, and it was developed through the ISS analyzing the movements of skaters.

This is a lab-developed skate shoe designed for the highest level of performance. However, it also isn’t lacking in looks. 

The sleek sneaker has a beige suede upper contrasted with black detailing, such as zig-zag stitching on the heel and a black 3D-molded PU toe guard that spills over from the sole and covers the sneaker’s front portion. This toe guard enhances board grip while offering protection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Higher up the shoe is a dual lacing system where inner-fitting shoelaces are tightly tucked behind the upper to keep them out of the way while skating. However, lace loops are offered for more traditional lacing.

Whichever way you lace these up, a flappy tongue cover is there to protect your laces and the upper. Ever since Wales Bonner brought this style of big, fold-over tongue from adidas’ football boots onto her ever-popular sneaker collaboration the feature has been making its way onto all types of shoes. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Flappy-tongued footwear has recently been released from many of the biggest sneaker labels (such as PUMA, Reebok, and Nike) alongside high-fashion brands like Acne Studios.

Now, skate shoes are also among those extending tongue lengths: along with this pair of ASICS, a custom Vans sneaker with an oversized tongue was making headlines last month. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Currently, the ASICS Gel-Flexkee 2.0 is not easy to buy in the Western Hemisphere, as it's only available on ASICS’ Japanese website and in select international skate shops. However, that is about to change. 

Launched in 2020, the ASICS Skateboarding line was initially exclusive to Japanese markets (ASICS’ home country is often the only place to get some of its more experimental models). But it has since expanded and has plans to establish itself more in Europe and America, as was shown by ASICS Skateboarding running an event in Paris last Friday. 

ASICS is proving that it knows the science behind creating excellent skate shoes so skaters will be happy to learn of plans to release the ASICS Skateboarding line worldwide.

Shop ASICS sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
GT-2160
$145
Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
GEL-KAYANO 14
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
GT-2160 "Imperfection Pac
$140
Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
We Recommend
  • Sneakers Have Never Looked More Pearl-Fect
    • Sneakers
  • Pushing the Next Generation: Introducing the AVE 2.0, Vans' Most Advanced Skate Shoe Yet
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • How to Buy Comfortable Sneakers for Wide Feet
    • Sneakers
  • ASICS' Powerfully Chunky Trail Shoe Can Hang With the Big Boys
    • Sneakers
  • Naruto Is Finally Getting His Own ASICS Sneaker
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Stone Island & New Balance's Techy Dad Shoe Just Got Better
    • Sneakers
  • Stüssy Is Doubling Down on Its Excellent Sunglasses
    • Style
  • The Verdict Is In: EmRata’s Stormy Daniels Tee Wins on All Counts
    • Style
  • ASICS' Excellent Skate Shoes Are Lab-Grown
    • Sneakers
  • Audemars Piguet Just Shrunk And 'Frosted' The Royal Oak
    • Watches
  • The North Face's Beefy Sandal Hybrid Is Also for Sneakerheads
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024