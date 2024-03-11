Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

ASICS Is Turning Slippers Into Streetwear

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker
1 / 3
Asics

ASICS' Life Walker shoes are in a realm of their own. In a competition for the comfiest types of shoes to wear, there are two styles that I would always place in the highest spots: slippers and sneakers, and ASICS' Life Walker are a bit of both.

Cushioned athletic shoes and cozy house shoes both provide best-in-class comfort for footwear.

Now, the Japanese label ASICS (which is already a proprietor of some of the most comfortable sneakers around) has managed to mesh together both footwear styles into one.

ASICS' Life Walker has a thin shape and slip-on functionality that you’d expect to see from an elderly relative's house shoes, and that’s no coincidence — one Amazon Japan listing for the shoes describes them as: “Men's Senior Generation Health Care Nursing Shoes.”

However, at a time when slip-on sneakers are more popular than ever and slippers are slowly becoming an accepted piece of outdoor attire, it’s not just senior citizens who are enjoying the lace-free practicality of the ASICS Life Walker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The shoe has slowly been making its way onto my Instagram Explore Page recently, peaking my interest and initiating a research journey that bore little fruit. 

On ASICS’ website, the shoe can only be found in its Japanese webstore (with most sizes sold out) and Kickscrew is the only third-party retailer outside of Japan that seems to sell the ASICS Life Walker — however, again, there are limited sizes available.

Beyond those online listings, there’s nothing else that can easily be found about the ASICS Life Walker online, it has an impressively low-key online presence.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Considering how ASICS is rarely out of the sneaker news cycle, it's surprising that these unconventional sneakers have managed to fly so low under the radar. They deserve far more attention.

So, this is my formal request for ASICS Japan to stop gatekeeping the Life Walker — the sneaker-slipper hybrid we never knew we needed.

Shop ASICS sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Kayano 14
ASICS
$170
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Sonoma 15-50
ASICS
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
GEL-KAYANO 14
ASICS
$160
Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
We Recommend
  • WSR main mar week 1
    From ASICS to Timberland, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • comme des garcons shirt asics gel-terrain
    CdG's New ASICS Sneakers Actually Aren't So Simple
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Flowery ASICS Are Cecilie Bahnsen’s Specialty
    • Sneakers
  • tracee ellis ross asics sneakers
    Tracee Ellis Ross' ASICS Game Is Strong
    • Sneakers
  • wsr main feb week 4
    From ASICS to PUMA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • asics lifewalker
    ASICS Is Turning Slippers Into Streetwear
    • Sneakers
  • oscars 2024 red carpet outfits
    All-Black Outfits Were Everywhere at the 2024 Oscars
    • Style
  • jordan 2/3 sneakers 2024
    Jordan's New Hybrid Sneaker Is the Best of Two Models
    • Sneakers
  • dwyane wade oscars 2024 versace outfit
    That Time Dwyane Wade & Versace Spent Oscars Weekend Together (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • prada double club luna luna
    Inside Prada’s Double Club: A Wonderland of Stars & Luna Luna Rides
    • Culture
  • New Balance T500.
    New Balance’s Tennis Shoe Is Basically the 480... Only Better
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024