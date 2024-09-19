A Japanese Rock Band Created a Shockingly Fire ASICS Slip-On

There’s an established look that comes with being in a rock band. The stereotype is that these guitar-wielding musicians dress in leather jackets, ripped jeans, and Dr. Martens. A cozy pair of slip-ons that borderline look like orthopedic shoes? Not so much. However, that didn’t stop Taka of the Japanese rock band One Ok Rock from tapping ASICS to create a pair.

Taka, real name Takahiro Moriuchi, previously took to the stage in Milan for a headline show wearing an unseen pair of ASICS slip-ons that, judging by a cryptic photo on the ASICS Sportstyle Instagram account, are called ASICS-ONE.

The shoe, which Taka wore with his typical punk rock-inspired ensemble of bondage trousers and a vintage T-shirt cut into a tank top, is a sleek black model with a tonal black flame print running from the toe and along the upper of the shoe.

The ASICS-ONE looks extremely comfortable, with a thick padded collar and simple zip-up entry, and has a futuristic feel akin to laceless models from Oakley Factory Team. As a well-documented fan of slip-on sneakers, I’m fully on board.

Taka’s involvement in the design of this sneaker is, currently, ambiguous. However, one year after that show in Milan, the One Ok Rock lead singer posted a photo of the shoes to his Instagram together with an account named Against Design — a possible new brand the musician’s launching?

The ASICS shoe is the first post for the Against Design account, which is “designing through radical dialogue,” according to its bio.

The details of what Taka and ASICS are working on remain unclear, however, one thing is for sure: ASICS has some fire slip-ons in the pipeline.