Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Japanese Rock Band Created a Shockingly Fire ASICS Slip-On

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

There’s an established look that comes with being in a rock band. The stereotype is that these guitar-wielding musicians dress in leather jackets, ripped jeans, and Dr. Martens.  A cozy pair of slip-ons that borderline look like orthopedic shoes? Not so much. However, that didn’t stop Taka of the Japanese rock band One Ok Rock from tapping ASICS to create a pair. 

Taka, real name Takahiro Moriuchi, previously took to the stage in Milan for a headline show wearing an unseen pair of ASICS slip-ons that, judging by a cryptic photo on the ASICS Sportstyle Instagram account, are called ASICS-ONE. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The shoe, which Taka wore with his typical punk rock-inspired ensemble of bondage trousers and a vintage T-shirt cut into a tank top, is a sleek black model with a tonal black flame print running from the toe and along the upper of the shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The ASICS-ONE looks extremely comfortable, with a thick padded collar and simple zip-up entry, and has a futuristic feel akin to laceless models from Oakley Factory Team. As a well-documented fan of slip-on sneakers, I’m fully on board. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Taka’s involvement in the design of this sneaker is, currently, ambiguous. However, one year after that show in Milan, the One Ok Rock lead singer posted a photo of the shoes to his Instagram together with an account named Against Design — a possible new brand the musician’s launching?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The ASICS shoe is the first post for the Against Design account, which is “designing through radical dialogue,” according to its bio.

The details of what Taka and ASICS are working on remain unclear, however, one thing is for sure: ASICS has some fire slip-ons in the pipeline.  

SHOP ASICS SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All Asics
Multiple colors
asicsGEL-QUANTUM KINETIC White/Light Dust
$285.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
asicsGEL-KAYANO 14 Cream/Denim Blue
$175.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
asics x Above The CloudsGT-2160 Black/Gunmetal
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Chopova Lowena Turned ASICS Techy Shoes Into Bedazzled Wonders
    • Sneakers
  • UNAFFECTED Is The Master of Teched-Up ASICS Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • SAN SAN GEAR Turns up the Tech on ASICS’ Outdoor Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • COMME des GARÇONS' SS25 ASICS Look Like COMME des GARÇONS ASICS
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Prada SS25: On the Edge of Tomorrow
    • Style
  • To End Gatekeeping, You Must Embrace Twinning
    • Style
  • And Just Like That, Super Running Shoes Are Fashion
    • Sneakers
  • One Pair of Laces Is Not Enough… Apparently
    • Sneakers
  • Wallabees With a Twist: Clarks' Harajuku Pack Dives Into Tokyo
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • That Trucker Hat’s Got History
    • Culture
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now