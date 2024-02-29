Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

ASICS' Latest Super Shoe Is Fast AF

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
1 / 2
ASICS

I remember the first time I wore a pair of ASICS’ METASPEED super shoes. It was a few years ago now at a local 5k race, but I ended up with an almost ninety-second PB, which is a lot in the world of running.

The reason for my PB wasn’t because I was fit, because I wasn’t, it was entirely down to the fact that I had ASICS' METASPEED sneakers super-charging my every step.

The reason I mention this isn’t to flex that I once ran a 5k (feel free to email me, though), but because ASICS is finally releasing a follow-up to the hallowed METASPEED I wore that night, with an aptly-titled Olympics-inspired sneaker pack: the METASPEED Paris.

The latest ASICS METASPEED release is split into two silhouettes: the METASPEED SKY PARIS and the METASPEED EDGE PARIS, both of which combine ASICS’ advanced technologies like the FF BLAST TURBO PLUS midsole foam that houses the carbon plate.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Both METASPEED sneakers, which are landing some four-months before this year's Paris Olympics, have been improved in three key aspects from their predecessors.

Firstly, both shoes have been lightened by approximately 22g, which instantly makes you feel faster.

Then there's the widening of the full-length carbon plate, which has also been moved to create a bigger propulsion with every step, which in layman’s terms makes you move faster for longer.

ASICS’ METASPEED pack, which is set to release at ASICS on March 4, is an undeniable step up from its OG. Which, by the letter of the running law, means that I must get my feet into a pair and take a spin at another 5k event immediately. They're the rules.

Shop ASICS sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Kayano 14
ASICS
$170
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-1090
ASICS
$110
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Sonoma 15-50
ASICS
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4.
    New Balance's Carbon-Less Shoe Is Still *Very* Super
    • Sneakers
  • Y-3 x adidas Prime X 2.0 Strung 2024.
    Y-3 Turned adidas' Super Shoes Into $450 Beauties
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA Transport X
    HOKA's Transport X Is an Everyday Super Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • hoka cielo x1 shoe
    HOKA Made a Beautiful Chunky Super Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Alphafly 3 super shoe has been given an official release date.
    Inside the Alphafly 3, Nike's Super-est Super Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • stussy converse collab 2024
    Stüssy's Converse Sneakers Are Wonderfully Hairy Again
    • Sneakers
  • fragment design's green Stanley cup collab
    Stanley Cups Have Streetwear Hype — But Are They Streetwear?
    • Culture
  • ASICS METASPEED Paris Super Shoe.
    ASICS' Latest Super Shoe Is Fast AF
    • Sneakers
  • Arcteryx's logo on a store in Shanghai
    Inside the Arc'teryx Museum, Where GORE-TEX Jackets Are Art
    • Style
  • Sarah Andelman's Mise En Page Le Bon Marche pop-up
    Sarah Andelman Made Le Bon Marche Big, Bookish, Beautiful
    • Culture
  • Lacoste's L003 2k24 sneaker in black and white
    Lacoste’s New L003 2K24 Is a Sleeper Hit of a Sneaker 
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024