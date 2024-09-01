adidas' Classic Jabbar Sneaker Returns with Bold Energy

As if he weren't a legend already, adidas and atmos' latest sneaker keeps Kareem Abdul Jabbar's name alive and well.

The NBA star was the first basketball player signed by adidas in his early days on the court, and by 1972 he earned his first shoe. Over five decades later, adidas is keeping the Jabbar sneakers in rotation, this time with help from atmos.

atmos gives the adidas Jabbar Low sneakers a bold refresh, covering it in hairy suede dipped in bright royal blue.

The new colorway, called "Designed in Tokyo," is truly all atmos. The Japanese fashion brand's signature color comprises its logo and several previous collaborations, like its Adistar Cushion and ZX 8000 shoes.

The blue Jabbar Lows also feature contrasting white Three Stripes and heel tabs, followed up with aged-looking soles that reiterate the shoe's old-school charm.

Matching blue laces cover the tongue, which features an artistic branding. The tongue graphic consists of adidas' logo, Jabbar's signature, and a drawing of the superstar.

It's also worthy mentioning that the Jabbar sneaker itself resembles adidas' Superstar shoe, hence its nickname the Superstar 2.

adidas' Jabbar drops were quiet until late August. The sportswear brand brought back the Jabbars in a classic white and blue colorblocking, known as "Collegiate Royal." In a way, it's like a flipped version of the new atmos steppers.

adidas designed the Jabbar Low "Collegiate Royal" based on the OG pairs seen on Jabbar in the '80s. The vintage-style banger went on sale on August 26 and was quickly snatched up (of course). Nowadays, the preppy colorway goes for over $2K on resell websites like GOAT and Flight Club.

It's not too late to try to get your hands on the newest Jabbars, though — at least for a fraction of the price.

The atmos x adidas Jabbar Low sneaker is expected to launch for pre-sale on September 13, followed by a wider release on September 27.