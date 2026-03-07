New Balance's Stylish “Miu Miu” Sneaker Goes Moo

And so, New Balance's "Miu Miu" sneaker becomes a moo-moo shoe? Precisely.

New Balance's 204L was already the sneaker of the moment, offering a trendy flat-soled design that calls back to Miu Miu's buzzy collaboration. Now, it's the sneaker of the moo-ment, dressed in cow-print fur.

We can thank atmos pink for the cow-print 204Ls. The women's line designed the latest pair for their upcoming New Balance collaboration, aptly named "Cowgirl."

The collaborative, cow-tastic 204L sneakers feature the same ruffled overlays as those recent "ribbon" pairs. But atmos pink adds breathable mesh underlays and, of course, farm-worthy flair.

The 204L collaboration is another solid addition to the atmos pink sneaker collection, which also includes flat, lace-covered adidas Stan Smith Lo Pro sneakers and floral New Balance dad shoes.

Leave it to the brand to turn the red-hot 204L into a total moo-d.

atmos Pink's New Balance 204L "Cowgirl" sneakers are expected to drop on March 13 on atmos Tokyo's website. The price? They'll retail for￥18,920, which is around $119 at current exchange rates.

