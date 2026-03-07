Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance's Stylish “Miu Miu” Sneaker Goes Moo

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

And so, New Balance's "Miu Miu" sneaker becomes a moo-moo shoe? Precisely.

New Balance's 204L was already the sneaker of the moment, offering a trendy flat-soled design that calls back to Miu Miu's buzzy collaboration. Now, it's the sneaker of the moo-ment, dressed in cow-print fur.

We can thank atmos pink for the cow-print 204Ls. The women's line designed the latest pair for their upcoming New Balance collaboration, aptly named "Cowgirl."

The collaborative, cow-tastic 204L sneakers feature the same ruffled overlays as those recent "ribbon" pairs. But atmos pink adds breathable mesh underlays and, of course, farm-worthy flair.

The 204L collaboration is another solid addition to the atmos pink sneaker collection, which also includes flat, lace-covered adidas Stan Smith Lo Pro sneakers and floral New Balance dad shoes.

Leave it to the brand to turn the red-hot 204L into a total moo-d.

atmos Pink's New Balance 204L "Cowgirl" sneakers are expected to drop on March 13 on atmos Tokyo's website. The price? They'll retail for￥18,920, which is around $119 at current exchange rates.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
