New Balance's Stylish “Miu Miu” Sneaker Goes Moo
And so, New Balance's "Miu Miu" sneaker becomes a moo-moo shoe? Precisely.
New Balance's 204L was already the sneaker of the moment, offering a trendy flat-soled design that calls back to Miu Miu's buzzy collaboration. Now, it's the sneaker of the moo-ment, dressed in cow-print fur.
We can thank atmos pink for the cow-print 204Ls. The women's line designed the latest pair for their upcoming New Balance collaboration, aptly named "Cowgirl."
The collaborative, cow-tastic 204L sneakers feature the same ruffled overlays as those recent "ribbon" pairs. But atmos pink adds breathable mesh underlays and, of course, farm-worthy flair.
The 204L collaboration is another solid addition to the atmos pink sneaker collection, which also includes flat, lace-covered adidas Stan Smith Lo Pro sneakers and floral New Balance dad shoes.
Leave it to the brand to turn the red-hot 204L into a total moo-d.
atmos Pink's New Balance 204L "Cowgirl" sneakers are expected to drop on March 13 on atmos Tokyo's website. The price? They'll retail for￥18,920, which is around $119 at current exchange rates.
