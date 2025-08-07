Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance Made "Miu Miu" Sneakers for Your Dad

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
New Balance
1 / 3

New Balance's multiverse of Miu Miu moments is expanding. As it stands, New Balance's 204L sneaker has become the brand's unofficial in-house Miu Miu sneaker.

While not an official collaboration, because we have plenty of those, the New Balance 204L sneaker has the slim, low-profile associated with various Miu Miu x New Balance shoe collaborations like the 530 and 574.

shop new balance here

And even though this style of sneaker has been orbiting the dad shoe ether for a while, this all-white "Linen" colorway still looks fresh. Light on feet and easy on the eyes, the 204L sneaker is a breath of fresh linen air.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The light linen sneaker joins an equally elderly lineup of 204L sneakers, including a stony beige colorway that mirrors the neutral vibe of the Miu Miu New Balance 530 mules.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Sans double laces, of course.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Recently, Kith released a beautiful bouquet of colorful New Balance 204L sneakers that teeter on the brink of a beautiful dad shoe and full-on fruit basket.

The 204L sneakers are so captivating that even Rosalía had to take the sleek dad shoes out for a spin

New Balance's new "Linen" colorway, available on the New Balance website on August 13 for $110, are only further proof of a simple truth.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Whether vibrant or muted, no one can resist the allure of a super slim dad shoe.

SHOP NEW BALANCE

MORE
New Balance1906L
$150.00
Available in:
40
New BalanceABZORB 2000
$220.00
Available in:
Several sizes
New Balance2010
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Before It's Even Released, New Balance’s Miu Miu-Coded Sneaker Is Everywhere
  • Even New Balance Is Making Miu Miu x New Balance Alternatives
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • New Balance Made Its Own "Miu Miu" Shoe
  • Kith Made New Balance’s All-New Dad Shoe a Gorgeous Elderly Icon
What To Read Next
  • adidas’ Most Luxurious Leather Shoe Is Handmade In Germany
  • Zendaya & Her Stylist Designed an Impressively Ordinary On Sneaker (Complimentary)
  • New Balance Made "Miu Miu" Sneakers for Your Dad
  • Timex Rebooted JFK Jr.'s Normcore Watch as a Total Dimepiece (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas’ Y2K Chunkster Is Out Here Looking Like a Chocolate Snack
  • Good Shoes. Great Looks
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now