New Balance Made "Miu Miu" Sneakers for Your Dad

New Balance's multiverse of Miu Miu moments is expanding. As it stands, New Balance's 204L sneaker has become the brand's unofficial in-house Miu Miu sneaker.

While not an official collaboration, because we have plenty of those, the New Balance 204L sneaker has the slim, low-profile associated with various Miu Miu x New Balance shoe collaborations like the 530 and 574.

And even though this style of sneaker has been orbiting the dad shoe ether for a while, this all-white "Linen" colorway still looks fresh. Light on feet and easy on the eyes, the 204L sneaker is a breath of fresh linen air.

The light linen sneaker joins an equally elderly lineup of 204L sneakers, including a stony beige colorway that mirrors the neutral vibe of the Miu Miu New Balance 530 mules.

Sans double laces, of course.

Recently, Kith released a beautiful bouquet of colorful New Balance 204L sneakers that teeter on the brink of a beautiful dad shoe and full-on fruit basket.

The 204L sneakers are so captivating that even Rosalía had to take the sleek dad shoes out for a spin.

New Balance's new "Linen" colorway, available on the New Balance website on August 13 for $110, are only further proof of a simple truth.

Whether vibrant or muted, no one can resist the allure of a super slim dad shoe.

