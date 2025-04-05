adidas' Flat Training Shoe Is Now Silky (& Extremely Girlcore)

Ballet and sneakers? They don't necessarily go together like peanut butter and jelly. But this unexpected duo has proven to be just as good as the classic sandwich pairing.

The era of the ballet sneaker is officially here and ruling the game, might I add. I swear, every time I open Instagram, I see a new variant from a brand, whether it be an established sneaker label or a luxury name. Louis Vuitton recently debuted its flat-soled, ballet-inspired Sneakerina (clever), while PUMA's iconic Mostro also became plié-ready.

adidas too? Yes, even the German sportswear brand has its own ballerina sneaker efforts. And its growing collection just got bigger, thanks to atmos pink.

The atmos women's line has cooked up its own cutesy version of adidas' Taekwondo Mei, a women's training shoe from the early 2000s (it now also comes in a lace-up "Ballet" option, too). atmos Pink's pairs, which are inspired by ballet shoes (of course!), arrive with slightly sheeny black satin uppers and creamy white leather Three Stripes on the sides.

But underneath the balletcore spin, the collaborative shoe preserves a lot of the model's traditional fixings, including its low-rise look, flat rubber sole, and slip-on, laceless nature.

adidas' Taekwondo Mei continues to enjoy the touch of the brand's coolest collaborators. Prior to the atmos pink team-up, the model got spins from Song for the Mute and Bad Bunny. Mr. Benito even named his pairs the "adidas Ballerina."

Now, atmos pink enters the chat with its ballet-coded Taekwondo Mei, which drops on April 11 at atmos pink and select atmos stores.