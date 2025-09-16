Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Treating a Stan Smith Sneaker (Almost) Like a Couture Gown

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Tokyo-based sneaker boutique atmos has given the adidas Stan Smith one of its softest takes yet. And, ironically, it’s one of the sneaker’s hardest designs.

The upcoming adidas Originals “lace flower and ribbon beads” sneaker, a limited-edition release by atmos Pink, drapes the classic low-top shoe in couture regalia.

This pair remixes the women’s Stan Smith Lo Pro with a theme of ballet to the street. Black lace uppers, pearly beads, and floral appliqués turn a tennis shoe into something closer to a corsage.

The softness makes it sharper, giving us one of the most unexpected Stan Smiths in years.

For fashion nerds, the lace nods to Chantilly, the fine floral netting that couture houses like Chanel and Dior still rely on Lesage and Hurel to embroider.

Call them couture-inspired if you are feeling generous, but at a minimum, atmos has romanticized the Stan Smith into something that feels more atelier than sneaker boutique. The details lean into that mood. adidas’ signature three stripes are reimagined as stitched outlines, while satin ribbon laces arrive as an optional flourish.

It also speaks directly to sneaker culture right now.

Decorative artists like MetaGirl Studio have been softening runners with pearls, beads, and custom charms, tapping into a distinctly feminine energy.

Scroll TikTok and you will already see Sambas and Superstars draped with trinkets, and adidas simply decided to meet its own DIY community halfway.

At the same time, the silhouette slides neatly into the flat runner wave. Labels as disparate as Belgian high fashion house Dries Van Noten and Californian skate shoe expert Vans have all pushed low-profile soles this year.

The “lace flower and ribbon beads” Stan Smith, releasing on October 4 via atmos’ online shop for about $130, weaves both movements together in a way that flattens the line between ballet flat and street sneaker.

