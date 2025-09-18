Your Grandma's Favorite Florals Are on New Balance's Chunky Sneakers

New Balance’s chunky 9060 sneaker is getting its flowers. Literally.

atmos pink, the womenswear arm of Tokyo retailer atmos, reworks the New Balance shoe with floral panels where you’d normally see mesh, then frames the print with chocolate suede and nubuck.

Caramel “N” branding arrives embroidered and plush at the midfoot, while a deep brown sole unit appears like the earth from which these flowers sprouted.

atmos pink has a habit of playful sneakers of this vein. For example, there's the slimmed-down Stan Smith Lo Pro with sweet detailing and full “cutesy AF” energy or the retailer's Taekwondo Mei gone balletcore.

However, this upcoming New Balance collaboration has us thinking of another sneaker. Last year, musician Jack Harlow released a similarly floral, similarly elderly take on the New Balance 1906.

Once again, the pink rose pattern found in Grandma's homes worldwide finds itself on a New Balance sneaker. And The atmos pink x New Balance 9060 “Floral” is the latest culprit, expected to officially arrive in the coming months via atmos online and at atmos stores.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, so consider this your heads up.

