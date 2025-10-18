Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
AURALEE's Beautifully Aged, Skate-Coded New Balances

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Everything AURALEE makes is timeless, even its New Balances.

The latest collaboration with the Boston sneaker brand even involves the classic T500, a revived tennis shoe from the 1980s with a hint of skate shoe vibes.

AURALEE doesn't change a thing about the sneaker. It simply elevates the model's retro charm by wrapping the T500 in luxe materials and stylish, vintage-inspired color schemes.

The results? New-old New Balance sneakers in luxe 'fits like smooth, suede-like nubuck and creamy, perforated leather.

The Japanese label has taken a similar "aged" design approach with its other New Balance collabs, producing clean 574 dad shoes and flat-soled 204L sneakers that appear to have been around for years. But they're brand-spanking-new and made with exquisite materials.

After appearing on the runways, the AURALEE x New Balance T500 sneaker is now ready for landing. Retailing for ¥22,000 (approximately $146), the shoes will release on AURALEE's website on October 24. They will also receive a wider, albeit still limited, launch on October 31.

A worldwide drop on Halloween? The only thing scary would be taking an L on these skate-coded beauties.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  AURALEE's Beautifully Aged, Skate-Coded New Balances
