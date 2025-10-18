AURALEE's Beautifully Aged, Skate-Coded New Balances

Everything AURALEE makes is timeless, even its New Balances.

The latest collaboration with the Boston sneaker brand even involves the classic T500, a revived tennis shoe from the 1980s with a hint of skate shoe vibes.

AURALEE doesn't change a thing about the sneaker. It simply elevates the model's retro charm by wrapping the T500 in luxe materials and stylish, vintage-inspired color schemes.

The results? New-old New Balance sneakers in luxe 'fits like smooth, suede-like nubuck and creamy, perforated leather.

The Japanese label has taken a similar "aged" design approach with its other New Balance collabs, producing clean 574 dad shoes and flat-soled 204L sneakers that appear to have been around for years. But they're brand-spanking-new and made with exquisite materials.

After appearing on the runways, the AURALEE x New Balance T500 sneaker is now ready for landing. Retailing for ¥22,000 (approximately $146), the shoes will release on AURALEE's website on October 24. They will also receive a wider, albeit still limited, launch on October 31.

A worldwide drop on Halloween? The only thing scary would be taking an L on these skate-coded beauties.

