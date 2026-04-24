New Balance's Vibram "Miu Miu" Sneaker Is Small But Mighty

New Balance's Minimus Trail 10 sneaker may be small, but it's mighty, in more ways than one, at that.

For one, the MT10 is quite tough. Sure, it's an incredibly light sneaker overall, featuring mega-thin soles that almost look non-existent. However, New Balance has made its "barefoot" trail sneaker to be pretty durable. Most notably, it has Vibram rubber soles that provide excellent grip on many surfaces.

Secondly, New Balance's barefoot sneaker is mighty stylish. For the "Rich Oak" colorway, in particular, the upper is entirely decked out in rich brown suede. It's almost like the Miu Miu x New Balances but even flatter. Well, make it "barefoot" actually.

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New Balance has introduced many fashionable options for its MT10 sneakers, ranging from trendy metallic designs to other suede options. The "Rich Oak" pairs are but another chic addition to the brand's popular Minimus collection.

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It also only further feeds into fashion's ongoing foot fetish, where other barefoot-style sneakers like Vibram FiveFingers are thriving in the streets. Even adidas is playing footsie.

But for those interested in Miu Miu-coded "barefoot" sneakers, New Balance's MT10 might satisfy those taste buds. It's currently available at a few retailers, including Footdistrict, which has them on sale for around $100.

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