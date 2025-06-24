First Look: AURALEE's Exquisitely Elderly New Balance

AURALEE is probably best known outside of Japan for its admittedly excellent New Balance sneakers, an understandable if slightly unfortunate state of affairs. Not that there's anything wrong with AURALEE's New Balance shoes getting attention, it's just that everything AURALEE does is deserving of equal hype.

That being said, we're here to talk about more AURALEE New Balance sneakers. Specifically, AURALEE's New Balance 204L.

At AURALEE's sublime Spring/Summer 2026 runway show, attended by Highsnobiety, the Japanese fashion label debuted another collaborative New Balance shoe, one that feels even more indulgently elderly than AURALEE's usual NB sneakers.

Not least of which because it's also quite obscure.

The New Balance 204L, worn by only a few models on the AURALEE runway, looks a little like the 1000 but with even more Miu-Miu-flavored retro charm. It's a new-school New Balance silhouette reborn in line with AURALEE's artful inclinations.

AURALEE's NB 204L was also quite well-camouflaged, hidden amidst an enormous selection of color-blocked flip-flops that better approximate AURALEE's mastery of the easy all-weather wardrobe.

Previous AURALEE New Balance shoes mostly sidestepped the technical look, leaning into retro runner shapes and even the occasional oddity, though there have some comparatively functional options have also joined the mix on occasion.

But don't let the admittedly handsome new sneaker distract you from the wonderful SS26 collection put forth by AURALEE. These are gorgeous clothes. The sneakers are merely icing atop a delicious cake.

