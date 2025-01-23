Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
AURALEE's Next Great New Balance Shoe Is a Court Classic Gone Luxe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Babe, wake up. A new AURALEE presentation just dropped, and they've got a new delivery of New Balances sneakers!

AURALEE Fall/Winter 2025 included two fresh-out-the-oven New Balance shoes. Specifically, the brand put a luxe spin on New Balance's T500, a 1980s tennis shoe brought reborn as an everyday classic with skate-ish energy. Now, it's an AURALEE work of art.

The T500s in AURALEE's presentation featured slightly puffed-up details, including a bubbly "N" logo on the sidewall. One pair came in a vintage-style cream color, similar to the brand's previous chunky WRPD Runners and meshy 1906R sneakers. With a beautifully aged look, it's almost like AURALEE unearthed a T500 gem from the '80s.

AURALEE also debuted a second pair of AURALEE New Balances in a brown colorway with creamy branding moments.

AURALEE joined Paris Fashion Week's buzzy FW25 lineup, debuting its latest women's and men's collection for the forthcoming season.

The newest collection can best be summed up as a masterclass in winter layering finished with a super clean color palette. Specifically, there were moments of cozy wool trenches paired with scrumptious leather jackets and even some fuzzy knit-on-knit action in the mix.

Translation: it was another beautiful AURALEE banger (immaculate New Balances included).

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
