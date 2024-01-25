Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

A New Scent From the World's Most Mysterious Fragrance Brand Can't Be Bought, Only Experienced (EXCLUSIVE)

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

If you've never heard of AVESTAN, you're forgiven — the elusive fragrance brand eschews advertising and offers only one fragrance, purchasable at a single brick-and-mortar store in London.

Five years after its founding, AVESTAN is taking a rare step into the spotlight to debut its second perfume, PETRICHOR. But there's a catch: It's not actually for sale.

Instead, PETRICHOR will function as an experience. On Thursday, the scent will perfume designer Robert Wun's couture show in Paris.

Attendees of the show have already received an invitation featuring the fragrance: spritzing the seemingly blank card with PETRICHOR reveals the show time and location.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The collaboration was a labor of love for Wun, who was equal parts moved and inspired by AVESTAN's unconventional backstory.

The brand was launched by Deciem, a family of beauty brands that includes The Ordinary, as the company struggled to process the unexpected death of its founder, Brandon Truaxe.

Before his passing in 2019, Truaxe had created several unreleased fragrances. To honor the boundary-breaking entrepreneur, best known for pioneering beauty's "price transparency" movement, Deciem opened the AVESTAN store, where one of his archived perfumes would be sold.

Deciem saw AVESTAN as a heritage-driven rather than commercial-driven endeavor, hence its decision to forgo marketing, advertising, and influencer gifting.

It's the definition of a passion project, something that resonated with Wun, whose latest couture collection, "FOR LOVE," is all about the things we hold dear.

1 / 2
AVESTAN

"I was captivated by Truaxe’s story, and the meaningful way that his founding team has held his art since his passing," the designer tells Highsnobiety. "The legacy of his love deeply connects with me — it carried the same chemistry as the collection we were creating."

After partnering with AVESTAN, Wun was given the opportunity to browse the brand's library of unreleased scents, which was carefully curated by Truaxe.

Wun immediately gravitated towards PETRICHOR — according to the designer, it reminds him of "the specific moment when rain hits dry earth" — and selected it to scent his couture show.

For a fleeting moment, attendees of Wun's show will be able to experience the fragrance, which won't be sold commercially, as it wafts down the runway. Each guest will also receive a small bottle of the scent, an olfactory reminder that our time on earth is as fleeting — just like a spritz of perfume, it cannot be grasped.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
ML610TML
New Balance
$145
Image on Highsnobiety
Ayreen
Port Tanger
$310
Image on Highsnobiety
Acid Wash Jumper
Acne Studios
$540
Image on Highsnobiety
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
We Recommend
  • korean brands
    29 Korean Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know
    • Style
  • best scandinavian brands henrik rains sandqvist stutterheim
    42 Scandinavian Brands You Need to Know in 2024
    • Style
  • basketball shoes
    The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2023-24 Season
    • Sneakers
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • brown boots, waterproof shoes, brown boots with orange laces, pink mules
    The Essential Shoes For Your Wardrobe Refresh in 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Louis Vuitton's Timberland 6" boot collaboration in wheat leather
    Je T'imbs: How Timberland Made Itself Fashion Week's Biggest Thing
    • Sneakers
  • kith's adidas x clarks gazelle sneakers in Molecule
    Want KITH's Latest & Greatest adidas x Clarks Collab? Join the Club — Literally
    • Sneakers
  • Michael Cera CeraVe
    Michael Cera Lands Best Role Yet: CeraVe Ambassador
    • Beauty
  • Swatch & Omega's Snoopy-themed Moonswatch collab
    Swatch & OMEGA's Next Moonswatch Is Worth Peanuts
    • Watches
  • Carmela Soprano, one of the inspirations of TikTok's "Mob Wife" aesthetic, in a scene with Tony Soprano
    The "Mob Wife" Aesthetic? Fuhgeddaboudit
    • Culture
  • AVESTAN Petrichor Fragrance Robert Wun
    A New Scent From the World's Most Mysterious Fragrance Brand Can't Be Bought, Only Experienced (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Beauty
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023