Valentino Launches Hard-to-Get ‘Haute Couture’ Fragrance

Valentino's Haute Couture division now has a fragrance line to match. On Monday, the Italian fashion house unveiled its latest beauty venture, a collection of "couture" perfumes dubbed Anatomy of Dreams.

The scents offer a higher-end alternative to Valentino's pre-existing fragrance line, which includes the wildly popular Born In Roma (the eau de parfum won Women's Luxury Fragrance of the Year at the 2024 Fragrance Foundation Awards).

A Valentino beauty spokesperson told WWD that Anatomy of Dreams is "more haute couture than what is existing in the market today," adding that this differentiation is "a key need, because the number-one driver of Gen Z is to feel unique."

The collection includes seven scents formulated by a variety of perfumers across fragrance houses, including IFF's Carlos Benaïm (the master perfumer behind Elizabeth Taylor's White Diamonds and Ralph Lauren's Polo) Anne Flipo (Givenchy L'Interdit, YSL Libre) and DSM-Firmenich's Fabrice Pellegrin (Diptyque Do Son, Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal) and Nicolas Bonneville (Dries Van Noten Mystic Moss).

All the perfumes can be worn alone or layered. Valentino will also offer two "fragrance enhancers," which can be spritzed on top of the scents.

The collection's hero fragrance is Sogno in Rosso, which translates to "Dream in Red" — a reference to Valentino's iconic crimson gowns. The perfume features a latte foam accord, a nod to Italy's coffee culture, along with notes of black pepper, juniper, and sandalwood.

Private Talk, an amber-floral blend, also alludes to Italy's enviable coffee creations with a cappuccino accord (the fragrance's other notes include tuberose, ginger, and musk).

Just like its couture, Valentino's new fragrances won't be easy to get your hands on. Anatomy of Dreams will be sold exclusively at Valentino boutiques for the next month. Then, the collection will roll out at select department stores.