These Are the Fattest Flip Flops in Fashion

Words By Alek Rose

One thing the world probably doesn’t need any more of? EVA rubber mules. We’ve seen iterations from basically every luxury fashion house, sports brand, and even some independent designers at this point, and if you haven’t found a pair you like yet, then you’re not going to. One form of molded summer shoe we could do with more of, though, is the humble flip flop.

The toe-splitting design has been all but lost in the sea of mules and technical sandals that lays before us in 2023. A fixture of early ‘00s design, it’s a surprise that flip flops haven’t taken a stronger hold during the Y2K revival. But while they may not be as easy to find as clogs, there are some serious selections out there if you’re looking. One of these is the Axel Arigato Delta Sandal.

The Axel Arigato Delta Sandal isn’t new this season, but it has just landed in a range of new colorways for summer 2023. Delta takes the form of a standard flip-flop, but it differs in that it’s a one-piece design made from EVA for lightweight durability. The most distinctive feature of the design is its puffed-up proportions, as if it has just been bent into shape by a balloon clown.

Landing in a selection of summer-friendly pastels, the Axel Arigato Delta Sandal presents a fun alternative to the mass of mules and clogs we’ll be seeing on beaches and poolsides this holiday season.

Shop Axel Arigato Delta Sandals below.

