Cecilie Bahnsen's ASICS "Sandals" Are the Ultimate Sneaker-Clog

Cecilie Bahnsen ostensibly designs womenswear but her collaborative ASICS GEL-Quantum 360 VIII shoe transcends gender. Bahnsen's latest ASICS are, simply, the ultimate sneaker-clog.

Debuted during ASICS' Paris Fashion Week, where the Japanese sportswear giant also highlighted collaborations with clothing label Doublet and architect Kengo Kuma, Bahnsen's new ASICS are a beautiful representation of both worlds.

You have the unassuming dad shoe cool inherent to ASICS chunky running shoes in harmony with the sleek femininity of Bahnsen's Mary Jane-turned-sandal design.

The resulting design is the epitome of slick stylishness, almost objectively Bahnsen's best ASICS team-up to date (which is really saying something).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Offered in two perfectly unsubtle colorways, Bahnsen's new ASICS sandals are borderline sneaker-clogs, what with their open-air design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

A single heel strap keeps the sleek sneaks on-foot while dainty little flowers lend the technical runners a delicate edge that tastefully contrasts against ASICS GEL-Quantum 360 VIIIs inherent dad-ish design.

Lots going on here but, still, a shoe that's as versatile as it is adventurous.

Bahnsen quietly released her new ASICS running sneakers/clogs/mules/dad shoes during the 2024 Olympic games in Paris in a limited run, prior to a wider launch rumored to be scheduled for August 8 via her website and guaranteed to be scheduled for August 19 at stores like NAKED for $260 apiece.

ASICS is on a real adventurous hot streak in recent months, angling adventurous partnerships with young designers like AIREI into wildly avant collaborative footwear while also dishing plenty of comparably classic running shoes for the heads.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Bahnsen's sneakers aren't merely an ASICS high-water mark but they definitely are not that, either.