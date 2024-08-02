Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Cecilie Bahnsen's ASICS "Sandals" Are the Ultimate Sneaker-Clog

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers

Cecilie Bahnsen ostensibly designs womenswear but her collaborative ASICS GEL-Quantum 360 VIII shoe transcends gender. Bahnsen's latest ASICS are, simply, the ultimate sneaker-clog.

Debuted during ASICS' Paris Fashion Week, where the Japanese sportswear giant also highlighted collaborations with clothing label Doublet and architect Kengo Kuma, Bahnsen's new ASICS are a beautiful representation of both worlds.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

You have the unassuming dad shoe cool inherent to ASICS chunky running shoes in harmony with the sleek femininity of Bahnsen's Mary Jane-turned-sandal design.

The resulting design is the epitome of slick stylishness, almost objectively Bahnsen's best ASICS team-up to date (which is really saying something).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Offered in two perfectly unsubtle colorways, Bahnsen's new ASICS sandals are borderline sneaker-clogs, what with their open-air design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

A single heel strap keeps the sleek sneaks on-foot while dainty little flowers lend the technical runners a delicate edge that tastefully contrasts against ASICS GEL-Quantum 360 VIIIs inherent dad-ish design.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Lots going on here but, still, a shoe that's as versatile as it is adventurous.

Bahnsen quietly released her new ASICS running sneakers/clogs/mules/dad shoes during the 2024 Olympic games in Paris in a limited run, prior to a wider launch rumored to be scheduled for August 8 via her website and guaranteed to be scheduled for August 19 at stores like NAKED for $260 apiece.

ASICS is on a real adventurous hot streak in recent months, angling adventurous partnerships with young designers like AIREI into wildly avant collaborative footwear while also dishing plenty of comparably classic running shoes for the heads.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Bahnsen's sneakers aren't merely an ASICS high-water mark but they definitely are not that, either.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Skate ASICS' Crisp New Shoes Until They Literally Turn Blue
  • Kiko Kostadinov’s Tabi-Toed ASICS Are a Surprise Deep Cut
  • From Nike to On, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
What To Read Next
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now