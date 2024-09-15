Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Simone Rocha Made Crocs BBQ Sandals Even More Hardcore

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Simone Rocha and Crocs are back for Spring/Summer 2025, baby. Following their successful (and pearly) debut, the two minds reconnect for a fresh offering of bejeweled Crocs shoes.

Even in the sea of oversized tulle details and ballet-level menswear, my eyes couldn't help but go back to Simona Rocha's shinin' Crocs collaboration. Particularly, Simone Rocha took Crocs' Stomp Fisherman sandals and Siren heel-clog on a ride through the brand's crafty, girlish universe.

Once again, Simone Rocha showers the Crocs models in strings of lustrous pearls and glistening floral jewels and Jibbitz, decking out everything from the foam uppers to the chunked-up soles (and those breezy holes, too).

It's safe to say that Crocs' BBQ dad sandals and club heels received an appropriate dose of Simone Rocha's "hardcore femininity." After all, they do go hard, and they are quite feminine.

Simone Rocha and Crocs haven't disappointed with their incredibly adorned creations, from their mother-of-pearl clogs to softened trail sneakers.

Spring 2025 only promises more Simone Rocha x Crocs goodness. But even before that, let's remember that the brands are sitting on several delicate shoes for the fall.

I mean, can the Simone Rocha army really transition into the colder seasons without their fluffed-up Crush boots? I think not.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
