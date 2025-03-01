Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

$825 Balenciaga Fan Merch, Anyone?

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

In the Balenciaga "clurb," we all...stan? The Parisian fashion house has gotten into its fan culture bag, having launched a new collection of bootleg merch for its muses. Kim K rap tee, anyone?

Balenciaga's Ambassador Fan Club series includes vintage-style fanclub t-shirts inspired by its brand ambassadors Kim Kardashian, Isabelle Huppert, Michelle Yeoh, Nicole Kidman, and PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn.

Shop Balenciaga
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Like true fan-made merch, "time-worn" graphics of the ambassadors get plastered on the front. Meanwhile, the back of the tees are complete with autographs from each star, evoking the feeling of having a legit hand-signed piece from Yeoh or Miss Babygirl herself Kidman.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

What's more, these familiar faces star in the Ambassador Fan Club campaign — while wearing their Balenciaga t-shirts, of course. They each took selfies in their shirts as part of the promotional rollout.

Balenciaga
1 / 6

Balenciaga's Ambassador Fan Club tees debuted in December as part of the Fall 2025 collection. In addition to the Ambassador shirts, the Fall 2025 collection, essentially a lookbook of pics from Demna's phone, also included first looks at a Lamborghini bag, a Scholl sneaker-heel collab, and the no-shoe Zero shoe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As we speak, the Balenciaga Ambassador Fan Club tees are currently up for grabs on Balenciaga's website in red, white, black, and blue colorways. The price tag? Oh, just $825.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Levi's x UNDERCOVERPinnacle Type II Trucker Jacket
$545.00
Available in:
MXL
Multiple colors
Gustaf WestmanChunky Cup
$65.00
Available in:
One size
Rick OwensBela Boxers Black
$625.00
Available in:
485052
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • With a New Wildly Rugged Sneaker, Balenciaga Stomps Into the Great Outdoors
    • Sneakers
  • In F1's Race for Eyeballs, a $70k Balenciaga Shark Sculpture Takes Pole Position
    • Style
  • Demna’s "Leaked" Camera Roll Reveals Balenciaga x Lamborghini (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Balenciaga’s Pointy Dad Shoe Is Wildly Strange & Wildly Expensive
    • Sneakers
  • What Does the Balenciaga "UGG" Say About the World's Most Basic Boot?
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Sleeper Hit Basketball Shoe Goes Luxe Beast Mode
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Italian-Crafted "Birks" Are Pure Quiet Luxury
    • Sneakers
  • Loewe's Golden Bike Is for Everyone
    • Style
  • If Cyborgs Wore Sunglasses, They’d Choose Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster
    • Style
  • Love Letters From Loro Piana
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • A London-Based Music Label Is Behind This Texturally Stunning Nike Air Max
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now