$825 Balenciaga Fan Merch, Anyone?

In the Balenciaga "clurb," we all...stan? The Parisian fashion house has gotten into its fan culture bag, having launched a new collection of bootleg merch for its muses. Kim K rap tee, anyone?

Balenciaga's Ambassador Fan Club series includes vintage-style fanclub t-shirts inspired by its brand ambassadors Kim Kardashian, Isabelle Huppert, Michelle Yeoh, Nicole Kidman, and PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn.

Like true fan-made merch, "time-worn" graphics of the ambassadors get plastered on the front. Meanwhile, the back of the tees are complete with autographs from each star, evoking the feeling of having a legit hand-signed piece from Yeoh or Miss Babygirl herself Kidman.

What's more, these familiar faces star in the Ambassador Fan Club campaign — while wearing their Balenciaga t-shirts, of course. They each took selfies in their shirts as part of the promotional rollout.

Balenciaga's Ambassador Fan Club tees debuted in December as part of the Fall 2025 collection. In addition to the Ambassador shirts, the Fall 2025 collection, essentially a lookbook of pics from Demna's phone, also included first looks at a Lamborghini bag, a Scholl sneaker-heel collab, and the no-shoe Zero shoe.

As we speak, the Balenciaga Ambassador Fan Club tees are currently up for grabs on Balenciaga's website in red, white, black, and blue colorways. The price tag? Oh, just $825.