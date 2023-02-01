Rhuigi Villaseñor Gives Bally’s Curling Boots the Yeehaw Treatment

In September, we witnessed Rhuigi Villaseñor's debut Bally collection hit the catwalk. And now? The designer prepares to issue his very first drop for the house.

To be clear, this isn't the release of the Spring/Summer 2023 collection (yet). Essentially, Villaseñor revisits the house's classic Curling shoe as a little pregame release before the SS23 offering.

A Bally icon, the Curling silhouette first landed in 1952, materializing as a platform snow boot crafted with slope-ready technologies wrapped in an understated design.

The shoe went on the grace the feet of the Swiss Olympic team in Cortina d'Ampezzo in 1956, making it fit for the streets, slopes, and even gold medalists.

For his first drop, Villaseñor preserves the Curling model's Swiss alps roots while also supplying "Old Time Road" twist. In short, the house's famed shoe is now Olympian and wrangler-approved.

Western stitching and embroidery decorate Bally's Curling boot, giving the impression of the traditional Bally model on the bottom and a cowboy boot up top.

Bally 1 / 16

There are also some fluffy Curling shoes with ski boot lace systems, which speaks more to the house's elevated snow-focused ethos.

Bally 1 / 25

Apparel and accessories like furry cowboy hats and embroidered leather sets join the mix, reiterating Villaseñor's balancing act of yeehaw elements, luxury ski attire, and modern flair.

Bally's take on the varsity trend materializes as the collection's collegiate "St. Moritz" gear, which also nods to the house's retail space at St. Moritz, a luxury alpine resort in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, "ski" graphic tees again point to the house's beginnings in the Switzerland's snowcapped mountains through a kind of streetwear POV — something Villaseñor frequently infused into his Rhude brand.

Bally 1 / 13

At the top of 2022, Bally rang in the new year with Villaseñor at the helm, followed by the designer's first runway collection as creative director during Milan Fashion Week.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

During the SS23 presentation, we witnessed the house essentially find its cool without comprising its rich history, and the same energy follows with the brand's latest Curling collection.

Landing on November 10, Bally's Curling drop is a comprehensive collection of something old and new (and lots of Curling). In the end, Villaseñor gives fans something to — if I may — curl up to while we await the SS23 offering.

Shop Bally SS23 Below