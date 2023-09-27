Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Fashion Says Your Underwear Goes on the Outside Now

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

The hemline index is a concept that posits that hemlines shrink as the world economy improves and vice versa. It's mostly inapplicable to today's fashion biz — too many tastes, trends, and climates to consider — but, for Spring/Summer 2024, the hemline index is actually useful again, or at least its inverse is.

See, the SS24 runway shows have debuted a deluge of short-shorts and puny under-things what you might charitably describe as "fashion underwear."

1 / 6
Gucci

Anok Yai strolled Bottega Veneta's runway in black skivvies, models at Gucci were wearing shorts so miniscule that they revealed more than they hid, and Prada's see-through skirts could barely hide the barely-there bottoms worn beneath.

1 / 4
Prada

Ferragamo didn't discriminate, sending out models of any gender with li'l shorts and underwear poking out from under coats and cardigans. One model wore tight shorts that looked all the world like a pair of compression briefs.

Meanwhile, ANDREĀDAMO just said, "Fuck it, tighty-whities," and sent models down the runway in granny panties the likes of which we haven't seen since Bella Hadid's 2022 streetstyle heyday.

This is part and parcel with the inclination towards sexy office clothes that's pervaded the SS24 season but it's also just part of a general shift towards reaaallllyyy short bottoms.

Back to the hemline index. I'm no economist but smart folks appear to be categorizing today's markets as "turbulent." The United Nations pointed to "multiple global crises" creating financial instability while the International Monetary Fund summed up the world's "rocky recovery" back in April.

1 / 6
Ferragamo

The hemline index would posit that, due to global instability, we might be seeing a shift towards prudishness as designers push puritanical skirts that shield skin. Instead, we're seeing the exact opposite.

Of course, the hemline index has long been debunked — first devised over a hundred years ago, no big surprise that the conceit would be outdated by now — but what's interesting is that its opposite is proving true: while the world's movers and shakers lean into fiscal conservatism, global fashion designers are baring all.

1 / 2
Bally

There's been an uptick in external underwear over the past few years, mostly thanks to the ever-capricious Miuccia Prada, but there's suddenly a glut of butts striding down the catwalks. Coincidence that it's mirroring economic shakiness?

Perhaps it's an evolution of the Fashion Tank Top — now that we've culturally acclimated to the idea of ultra-luxe ultra-basics, bottoms are next — or the minimalist shoe movement. What better proportional match to your adidas Sambas or ballet flats than going pantsless?

Or maybe this is just the fashion equivalent of the bankruptcy barrel. Except that, instead of insinuating poverty, underwear on the outside signifies wealth.

Who else besides the rich can justify losing their pants? The rest of us have jobs to keep.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Hug Me Thight Fleece Jack
Carne Bollente
$330
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Inforced Nylon Cargo T
Highsnobiety HS05
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-Quest 2
Salomon
$205
We Recommend
  • luxury fashion sites
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Sites on the Net
    • Style
  • luxury fashion summer sales
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Summer Sales That Are Still Going
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    How HOKA Unintentionally Infiltrated Fashion
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Sink or Swim: This Summer's Hottest Swim Shorts
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Adam Sandler's Big Shorts Strike Again
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • a look at the Supreme x Bounty Hunter collaboration
    Supreme x Bounty Hunter Is Actually Excellent
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Valentino’s Signature “Born In Roma” Fragrances Are A Celebration of Selfhood
    • Beauty
    • sponsored
  • Anok Yai wears Bottega Veneta's T-shirt & underwear from Spring/Summer 2024
    Fashion Says Your Underwear Goes on the Outside Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    adidas Originals’ Iconic Sneaker Trio Is The Definition Of Timeless Style
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • bape 101 feature2 A Bathing Ape nigo
    Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About BAPE (and Some Things You Didn't)
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hailey Bieber's Fashion Week 'Fits Are Stealing the (Runway) Show
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023