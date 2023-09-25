Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Sexed-up Office-Wear Is the Vibe For SS24

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Luxury labels are sending stuff down the Spring/Summer 2024 runways that actually resembles real clothing, the sorta stuff real people might actually wear in real life. You probably have some of these things in your wardrobe already: structured blazers, trim shirts, buttoned cardigans, trench coats.

But something's amiss. Opaque tops are worn over bare chests, slit skirts are hemmed to mid-thigh, and sweaters are unbuttoned to the point where the ribcage meets the sternum.

Heck, the SS24 catwalks have beheld more bare sternums than a Bee Gees reunion.

It's like business casual at an office that only employs hot people. Sensual office-wear that lanky waifs might wear for a night shift at the sex factory.

Now, these provocative office clothes aren't omnipresent at every SS24 show but they've been a consistent throughline, an undercurrent pulsing through each offering.

Prada proffered see-through blouses and skirts; Ferragamo turned a tailored coat into a slinky, plunging one-piece; Bottega Veneta sent out demure staples undercut by seductive turns: a trench 'n jeans borrowed from dad's wardrobe upset by a greasy black leather tie, a daily-driver T-shirt worn with nothing but black cotton underwear.

Gucci's new creative director, Sabato De Sarno, got real steamy by juxtaposing staples and salaciousness. One standout look layered a generous raincoat over a lacy slip, as if the model got out of bed, tossed something on to go get the paper, and then decided to head to work.

1 / 6
Bally

Similarly fresh-faced design director Simone Bellotti led Bally in a similar direction, though his play on contrasts was even more stark. One look would comprise a boxy shirt and layered skirt suitable for any office and, the next, a see-through sweater or form-fitting dress. Sober sweaters followed leather hot pants.

Leather, inherently sultry if not outright sexy, is a key fabric for the season, which is kind of insane because who else but the rich and/or famous can justify wearing leather mid-summer?

Still, Bottega Veneta used leather accents to great effect. Creative director Matthieu Blazy's signature trompe l'oeil leather remains in play but the extra-visible leather is now really putting in work, undercutting otherwise temperate outfits with glistening zeal.

Shirts and slacks look so much slinkier when the latter is cut from shiny black calfhide, no?

If the office-turned-lascivious motif wasn't clear enough, Bottega's models clutched leather briefcases and newspapers like they were about to clock in (again, for that night shift at the sex factory, I presume).

MM6 Maison Margiela, the younger sub-label of the label that pioneered subversive staples, got into the action with the signature styling trick of SS24: big blazer worn over nothing.

This is a classic off-duty model trick but now it's à la mode for all. Or, well, few.

Like, none of this represents how anyone actually dresses for work, unless you work at Berghain. But if runways reflected reality, they wouldn't be very interesting at all.

Fashion is fantasy. Sometimes, as some fantasies do, things get a little saucy.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Hug Me Thight Fleece Jack
Carne Bollente
$330
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Inforced Nylon Cargo T
Highsnobiety HS05
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-Quest 2
Salomon
$205
We Recommend
  • gerrit-jacob
    Shop the Best of Gerrit Jacob SS23 Here
    • Style
  • kenzo sneaker
    Kenzo's New Sneakers Promise a Bright Future
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Under The Spanish Sea With SIMONMILLER x MANGO
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Saint Laurent Spring Summer 23 and Mark Tuan Will Set You Free
    • Style
    • sponsored
What To Read Next
  • A model wears a yellow coat and unbuttoned cardigan from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2024 collection
    Sexed-up Office-Wear Is the Vibe For SS24
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Don't Walk, Run in NOCTA's Running Gear
    • Style
  • Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend, wears a black hat and patterned shirt
    Taylor Swift's New BF Is Everything She Ain't (Style-Wise)
    • Style
  • Joopiter nike supreme sbs
    EXCLUSIVE: Super-Rare Supreme Dunks Crash Land at JOOPITER
    • Sneakers
  • a look at the NEEDLES x ASICS sneaker collab
    NEEDLES’ ASICS Are Too Cool for School
    • Sneakers
  • G-SHOCK & League of Legends collaborative watches, including a Jinx-themed timepiece
    League of Legends Finally Got the $1,100 Watch It Deserves
    • Watches
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023