At MFW, Bally Struts Into Its Bellotti Era

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

In May, Simone Bellotti secured Bally's top spot as creative director, following a surprising exit by Rhuigi Villaseñor who previously occupied the role for just two seasons. Four months later, the Gucci alum is making a splash with his debut Bally collection.

Seasonal layers like tees, sweater vests, and pullovers top each other, ready to be peeled off during the spring-to-summer transition. Classic tailored pants, blazers, trenches, and button tops were plentiful. There were also some clean leather dresses, bomber jackets, and bomber jackets turned gilets.

Cool finishes included slanted waistlines, boxy cuts, and bubble hems. There was also a nude top (which felt very Gucci), elongated tanks, fun patterned pieces, and dresses with blossoming 3D floral details.

As for accessories, Bally SS23 presented us with vintage shades, baseball caps, and corporate leather handbags.

For his debut collection, Bellotti drew inspiration from the Monte Verita story, an old tale of a Swiss utopia centered around "an alternative Swiss community who settled in Ascona on Lake Maggiore around the turn of the 20th century." It's fitting inspo point when ushering a Swiss brand into a new era.

Departing from Villsenor's elevated Cali-cool of exotic patterns and gilded glamour, Bally SS24 keeps things quiet and simple with a little hint of wonder for what's to come in Belloti's chapter.

