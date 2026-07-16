adidas' Sweet Blue Predator Sneaker Is a Complete MENACE

What's worse than a predator? A menace. adidas' icy blue lifestyle sneaker is both. But the MENACE x adidas Predator 94 ST doesn't invoke feelings of fear, just your standard shoe-based envy.

Rocking an ice-cold blue upper, the MENACE x adidas Predator 94 ST is a lifestyle sneaker perched at the top of the food chain.

If you were wondering what the streetwear version of one of adidas' most iconic sneakers to touch the pitch would look like, well, here it is.

adidas' OG Predator was created in 1994 as a professional soccer cleat, designed to enhance ball control and foot stability for more powerful kicks. Now, in collaboration with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand MENACE, adidas is turning one of its most technical football boots into a bona fide streetwear sneaker.

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An ode to LA soccer culture, the Predator 94 ST features a light blue upper with banda-like embossing throughout.

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Additionally, the sky blue sneaker wears hexagonal laces and anchored charms, an aesthetic homage to 90s-era football culture.

Down yonder, the sneaker wears a standard rubber outsole, built for everyday wear.

Even though this sneaker wasn't made for the field, it's undoubtedly influenced by not only the game of soccer itself but the rich culture, community, and heritage behind it.

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