NEIGHBORHOOD Gives the Most Vanilla Vans a New Lease of Life

Before Vans became a streetwear staple, it was busy making skate history. Now, one of its earliest silhouettes is getting a fresh lease of life, courtesy of NEIGHBORHOOD and OTW by Vans.

The NEIGHBORHOOD × OTW by Vans Authentic 44 is a deep cut from the Vans archive, bringing back a silhouette that has been around almost as long as the brand itself.

Having originally launched as the Style 44 in ‘66, it quickly became a favorite among skaters in the ’70s thanks to its tough build and seriously grippy outsole.

Vans 1 / 3

Decades later, the design has evolved into the Authentic, but its DNA remains largely untouched. For their sixth whopper collaboration, NEIGHBORHOOD adds its own underground flavor to the skate classic, blending California board culture with Tokyo streetwear attitude.

It’s not trying to reinvent the wheel, or the waffle sole for that matter. Instead, it’s a reminder that some sneakers were cool before “heritage” became a buzzword.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A skate icon with a new story to tell, the Authentic confirms the classics still know how to keep things shredding.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.