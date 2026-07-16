This Candy-Colored New Balance Dad Sneaker Is a Rosey Dream
While New Balance has long cemented its status as the global authority on muted dad sneakers, its design lab likes to break the cycle every so often with a colorway that switches up the signature greys for something a little more eye-catching. Here, the brand is pushing its catalog into a sweet, rose-hued space with the arrival of the New Balance U2010 Pink Salt.
This release highlights a structural balance that prioritizes the Y2K-runner geometry while pushing the boat out with color. Rather than treating a pastel palette like a novelty gimmick, New Balance uses the soft tones to bring out the complex paneling of a performance silhouette that originally belonged on the track.
Filtering an aggressive, athletic shape through a pink pastel lens, New Balance finds a beautiful balance between tech and seasonal aesthetics. It still feels like an engineered New Balance runner, but with a closer eye on characterful color, stands out from the brand’s ubiquitous 990 series.
Built on a clean white mesh base, Pink Salt nubuck sets the tone for the shoe, structurally fortified by sharp, metallic silver and pearlescent pink leather overlays that add a lighter finish.
Underfoot, the technical look is anchored by a chunky, multi-segmented cream Abzorb midsole, which houses an intricate pod system designed to deliver maximum shock absorption while grounding the pastel upper.
There is no getting around the fact that a candy-toned tech-runner is a departure from the traditional, understated uniform pieces that New Balance purists lean toward. It lands at a time when New Balance’s MT2 and 204V mark a significant move toward the more experimental. Is this the brand’s way of shifting the angle on its more retro runners?
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