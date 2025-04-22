BEAMS, Japan's Ultimate Retailer, Went Back to Where It All Started: America

The story of BEAMS is the story of Japanese retail. BEAMS, founded in 1976, is about as old as Japan's contemporary consumer culture and maybe more representative of it than any of its peers.

But for the past several decades, BEAMS was content to reign at home as one of Japan's simultaneously coolest and hugest retailers. It's dallied with Asian expansion but the vast majority of BEAMS' nearly 160 stores remain within Japan.

Then, BEAMS hit middle age.

On the cusp of BEAMS' 50th birthday in 2026, Yo Shitara, BEAMS president and son of founder Etsuzo Shitara, decided that it was time to make the move to America. There had been no prior plans for Western expansion or at least no defined goals, just Shitara grappling with the notion that BEAMS spent the past half-century absorbing American style. Suddenly, it was time to repay the favor.

"BEAMS America is a very intentional step into the American market," says Travis Fujitra, general manager of BEAMS America, though he acknowledges that its implementation was "rather sudden" and effectively didn't exist "until last year." This makes some sense given the the project's modest scope. But, from the POV of anyone who enjoys Japanese clothing, it's pretty crazy.

Because whenever I think about Japanese clothing — even just the phrase "Japanese clothing!" — BEAMS immediately snaps to mind. As writer W. David Marx pointed out in his essential book, Ametora, BEAMS is inextricable from the market that it helped create. It is to Japanese style as Ralph Lauren is to Americana. Hell, Lauren himself is apparently a BEAMS admirer, according to Shitara himself.

"I think in Japan, the expectation is there is no awareness of BEAMS [in America]," Fujita continues, "but what we're finding is that there is a core fan of BEAMS, especially among people interested in fashion."

Thanks especially to the widely exported BEAMS PLUS line and imminently popular products created in collaboration with companies like Arc'teryx and Levi's, some of which is so in demand that it's begun to be sold internationally to keep up with demand, BEAMS evolved into a truly global brand without ever leaving Japan. BEAMS America got a first-hand taste of pent-up demand when it began testing the waters with American pop-up shops in late 2024. Consumer enthusiam has been so tremendous that an official BEAMS America web-store will roll out by summer to allow for direct Western purchases (BEAMS' Japanese website encourages would-be foreign shoppers to use third-party proxy services).

"Japanese companies tend to be conservative, and it's always a risk entering America," Fujita says. "It's a huge challenge."

For the past six months, BEAMS America pop-ups have ping-ponged between the East and West coasts, sometimes as standalone endeavors and sometimes with pals like NOAH. Cities as far flung as Chicago and Houston on BEAMS America's radar though no pop-up promises... yet.

The end goal? A permanent American store, preferably in California, BEAMS' original stylistic touchstone. The first-ever BEAMS store, a small nook in Harajuku called American Life Store BEAMS, was styled after a UCLA dorm room.

BEAMS America's temporary shops are more in-line with modern wood-paneled BEAMS outposts and offer a heroically expansive selection of BEAMS sub-labels, including BEAMS PLUS, regular ol' BEAMS (the line that collaborates with Arc'teryx, Levi's, and all the rest), the BEAMS BOY womenswear line, craft imprint BEAMS Japan, and homegoods brand fennica. And don't worry about sizing.

"We're planning to explore more international sizing," notes Fujita. "We're also exploring creating an original brand that would be more tailored for the body types that we see globally."

That would be BEAMS' 33rd or so sub-label, mind you, indicative of just how expansive this company actually is. And they're not all fashion imprints, either. That's the thing about BEAMS: It doesn't merely sell clothes.

BEAMS is, instead, a purveyor of culture.

Its Japanese stores offer a massively varied but artfully curated selection of in-house garments, third-party wearables, shoes, books, art, tchotchkes, collectibles, even cookware. Shopping at BEAMS is like shopping at a department store if everything was absurdly cool. It's a concept store without a narrow point of view, with the scope to encompass everything stylish, everything tasteful, everything aspirational. The Japanese notions of open-mindedness and quality, the American expectations of heritage and permanent style.

It's no coincidence that BEAMS has two separate coffee-table books dedicated to its good taste.

"There wasn't really a strategy behind the breadth of BEAMS' offerings," Fujita says. "It was more like, if somebody within the company wanted to explore a certain thing, they would start an original brand. Everyone is a nerd about something. So, there's a BEAMS PLUS buyer who's super into outdoor parkas. there's someone who's really interested in pop art working with BEAMS T [the graphic T-shirt brand]. BEAMS is not limited to fashion, that's just where it started."

Finally, too, BEAMS is not limited to Japan. That's just where it started.